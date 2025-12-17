ShorePoint Elevates Key Leaders to Drive Strategic Growth and Innovation

As ShorePoint prepares for accelerated growth, leader promotions to COO, CGO, and CTO reflect company's commitment to mission-first customer solutions and meaningful career paths.
HERNDON, Va., Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ShorePoint, LLC, an industry leader in cybersecurity that protects federal customers' critical assets, today announced the promotion of three key executives to senior leadership roles, positioning the company for significant growth and enhanced mission delivery. Rob Palmer has been named Chief Operating Officer, Ryan McCullough assumes the role of Chief Growth Officer and James Pittiglio will serve as the company's Chief Technology Officer.
"ShorePoint is accelerating into its next chapter of growth. Rob, Ryan and James are leading critical initiatives for innovative solution delivery, operational excellence and strategic expansion in the federal cybersecurity market," said Matt Brown, co-founder and CEO of ShorePoint. "I am tremendously proud of their leadership. These promotions reflect our commitment to delivering mission-first solutions for our customers and creating meaningful career paths for our team."
Rob Palmer, COO, is responsible for overall service delivery across the company, ensuring alignment with customer needs and market drivers. He will oversee operational support and customer satisfaction across all functional business units and will infuse an outcome-based service delivery model to ensure alignment with evolving customer objectives.
Ryan McCullough, CGO, will identify, develop and execute go-to-market strategies aligned around the company's core capabilities, customer needs and forces driving market evolutions. He will drive expansion across existing and new customer segments, guide a robust proposal and capture organization and work alongside the CTO function to expand capability offerings that drive growth.
James Pittiglio, CTO, leads the development and adoption of innovative methodologies, capabilities, and technologies that advance ShorePoint's mission and strengthen customer outcomes. Additionally, he will oversee intellectual property development to advance delivery accelerators, solution differentiation and internal process efficiency.
These leadership appointments follow a recent strategic investment designed to power innovation, customer impact and market expansion.
ShorePoint is an elite cybersecurity services firm solely dedicated to protecting federal agencies from evolving threats, continuously disrupting adversaries and countering their shifting tactics. While defending against a surging number of cyber threats, customers count on ShorePoint's cybersecurity and digital transformation experts to maximize cyber resilience, lower risk and drive efficiency. ShorePoint is a privately held firm based in Herndon, VA. www.shorepointinc.com
