ShorePoint Elevates Key Leaders to Drive Strategic Growth and Innovation

ShorePoint is accelerating into its next chapter of growth. Rob, Ryan and James are leading critical initiatives for innovative solution delivery, operational excellence and strategic expansion in the federal cybersecurity market. Post this

Rob Palmer, COO, is responsible for overall service delivery across the company, ensuring alignment with customer needs and market drivers. He will oversee operational support and customer satisfaction across all functional business units and will infuse an outcome-based service delivery model to ensure alignment with evolving customer objectives.

Ryan McCullough, CGO, will identify, develop and execute go-to-market strategies aligned around the company's core capabilities, customer needs and forces driving market evolutions. He will drive expansion across existing and new customer segments, guide a robust proposal and capture organization and work alongside the CTO function to expand capability offerings that drive growth.

James Pittiglio, CTO, leads the development and adoption of innovative methodologies, capabilities, and technologies that advance ShorePoint's mission and strengthen customer outcomes. Additionally, he will oversee intellectual property development to advance delivery accelerators, solution differentiation and internal process efficiency.

These leadership appointments follow a recent strategic investment designed to power innovation, customer impact and market expansion.

About ShorePoint

ShorePoint is an elite cybersecurity services firm solely dedicated to protecting federal agencies from evolving threats, continuously disrupting adversaries and countering their shifting tactics. While defending against a surging number of cyber threats, customers count on ShorePoint's cybersecurity and digital transformation experts to maximize cyber resilience, lower risk and drive efficiency. ShorePoint is a privately held firm based in Herndon, VA. www.shorepointinc.com

Media Contact

Joyce Bosc, ShorePoint LLC, 1 3017179529, [email protected], www.shorepointinc.com

SOURCE ShorePoint LLC