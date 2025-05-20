ShorePoint Hires Kevin Cox as Executive Director of Cyber Operations Modernization

Kevin brings unmatched insight into what it takes to deliver effective, scalable and mission-aligned cyber solutions. Post this

"This strategic hire reflects ShorePoint's commitment to modernizing SOC models and driving innovation across our defensive cyber portfolio," said Matt Brown, CEO of ShorePoint. "Kevin brings unmatched insight into what it takes to deliver effective, scalable and mission-aligned cyber solutions. As CDM enters another transformative period, his experience will be critical in helping our government customers navigate complexity, deliver measurable results, and stay ahead of evolving threats."

Cox brings a wealth of knowledge from his direct government leadership experience, seeing what works and what doesn't work in modernized SOC delivery models. He also brings unmatched insight into CDM's evolution and success factors, having led the DHS CDM program through its earliest stages and its first major transformation, including the development of the Dashboard Ecosystem and the DEFEND series tasks.

"I'm honored to join ShorePoint at such a pivotal time," said Cox. "This team understands how to deliver mission-focused innovation in cybersecurity, with a clear commitment to agency outcomes, privacy and data sensitivity. I look forward to helping our customers apply AI, cloud and emerging technologies to defend against increasingly sophisticated threats and prepare for future shifts such as post-quantum cryptography."

Cox holds M.A. degrees from West Virginia University and the University of Chicago. With a proven record of leadership, operational acumen and a strong reputation in the federal cybersecurity community, he is well positioned to help drive ShorePoint's continued growth.

ShorePoint is an elite cybersecurity services firm solely dedicated to protecting federal agencies from evolving threats, continuously disrupting adversaries and countering their shifting tactics. While defending against a surging number of cyber threats, customers count on ShorePoint's cybersecurity and digital transformation experts to maximize cyber resilience, lower risk and drive efficiency. ShorePoint is a privately held firm based in Herndon, VA. www.shorepointinc.com

