ShorePoint Launches HPC Security Hub to Address Growing Demand for Federal Advanced Computing Security Expertise

We created this hub to help close that gap by providing practical resources, terminology guides, expert perspectives and industry events for agencies and organizations that are operating some of our nation's most mission-critical supercomputing systems. Post this

Resources on the hub include two reference assets designed to build a shared understanding of advanced computing security language:

HPC Terms and Acronyms: A Federal Ecosystem Guide — HPC sits at the center of some of the most ambitious scientific and national security efforts underway today. This guide provides a reference to many of the key terms shaping the federal HPC landscape.

HPC Terms and Acronyms: A Genesis Mission Reference — The Genesis Mission represents a major effort to integrate supercomputers, AI systems and scientific data across the federal research landscape. This guide provides a quick reference to key terms and acronyms shaping the HPC ecosystem behind the Genesis Mission.

New content, including analysis and educational resources, will become available regularly as the hub expands.

"HPC systems were originally designed with speed and performance as the priority, often relying on physical isolation and trusted-user models as primary security controls," added Ian Lee, Director of Advanced Computing Solutions at ShorePoint. "As these environments become increasingly connected to external systems, technology leaders and practitioners are reevaluating how to apply security frameworks that align with today's threat landscape. This hub was created to support those efforts."

To explore ShorePoint's HPC Security Hub, visit: https://shorepointinc.com/what-we-do/advanced-computing-hpc-security-hub/

About ShorePoint

ShorePoint is an elite, fast-growing cybersecurity services firm dedicated exclusively to strengthening the cyber resilience of federal agencies and their missions. With deep expertise and a forward-looking approach, ShorePoint's experts operate where tomorrow's threats are already taking shape — from AI and high-performance computing security to supply chain assurance — helping customers stay ahead of an evolving threat landscape. ShorePoint is based in Herndon, VA. www.shorepointinc.com

Media Contact

Joyce Bosc, ShorePoint, 1 3017179529, [email protected], www.shorepointinc.com

SOURCE ShorePoint