ShorePoint Named to the Inc. 5000 List for Fourth Consecutive Year

Earning a spot on the Inc. 5000 list for the fourth year in a row reflects the trust our customers place in us to strengthen the cyber resilience of their agencies and programs. Post this

Companies on the 2025 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage of revenue growth from 2021 to 2024. ShorePoint ranked No. 2,302 overall, placing No. 109 in Virginia and No. 136 in the IT Services category.

Building on six consecutive years of double-digit revenue growth, ShorePoint continues to expand its federal footprint through strategic contract awards and recompete wins. The company was awarded a $50 million prime contract last year and, in 2025, and named to a $20B BPA supporting cyber programs in the financial sector.

As part of its growth strategy, ShorePoint recently announced the launch of a new line of business focused on High-Performance Computing (HPC) security, led by a recognized expert in the field. This investment underscores the company's commitment to staying ahead of emerging threats while advancing national cybersecurity resilience.

About ShorePoint

ShorePoint is an elite cybersecurity services firm solely dedicated to protecting federal agencies from evolving threats, continuously disrupting adversaries and countering their shifting tactics. While defending against a surging number of cyber threats, customers count on ShorePoint's cybersecurity and digital transformation experts to maximize cyber resilience, lower risk and drive efficiency. ShorePoint is a privately held firm based in Herndon, VA. www.shorepointinc.com

Media Contact

Joyce Bosc, ShorePoint, Inc., 1 3017179529, [email protected], www.shorepointinc.com

SOURCE ShorePoint, Inc.