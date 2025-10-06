ShorePoint Operations Appraised at CMMI Level 3, Recognizing Process Excellence

With ShorePoint's CMMI-SVC Level 3 rating, federal customers can be confident of the company's consistent, reliable results backed by disciplined practices and a culture of accountability.
HERNDON, Va., Oct. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ShorePoint Inc., an industry-leading cybersecurity services company protecting federal customers' critical assets, announced that its operations have been appraised at Level 3 of ISACA's Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI®). Conducted by CommandTec, the appraisal is a globally recognized standard that assesses organizational performance, improves capability and aligns operations to business goals.
"Excellence in cybersecurity is as much about people and processes as it is about technology," said co-founder and CEO of ShorePoint, Matt Brown. "This CMMI appraisal validates that we have the structure and discipline to deliver innovation and results today — and the resilience to adapt and perform in the missions of tomorrow."
A CMMI appraisal includes a review of evidence, interviews and presentations on how a company manages projects and processes. Achieving a Level 3, or "Defined," rating demonstrates an organization's focus on achieving both project and organizational performance objectives.
ShorePoint was evaluated against the CMMI Services V3 model, which encompasses areas such as service delivery, quality management, workforce development and business resilience. In its Final Findings report, appraisers identified no weaknesses in ShorePoint's evaluated processes. Notably, the report highlighted two areas of strength in the Planning and Managing Work practice area:
- Monitor and Control: Increasing the probability of meeting objectives by taking early actions to adjust for performance deviations
- Planning: Optimizing cost, functionality and quality to improve the likelihood of meeting objectives
The appraisal results are publicly available on the CMMI Institute website: https://pars.cmmiinstitute.com/appraisals/77329
About ShorePoint
As an elite cybersecurity firm, ShorePoint continuously disrupts adversaries and targets their evolving tactics to provide a heightened level of security for federal civilian, defense and intelligence community customers. While defending against a surging number of cyber threats, customers count on ShorePoint's team of cybersecurity and digital transformation experts to maximize cyber resilience, lower risk and drive efficiency. ShorePoint is a fast-growing, privately held firm in Herndon, VA. www.shorepointinc.com
