ShorePoint Operations Appraised at CMMI Level 3, Recognizing Process Excellence

This CMMI appraisal validates that we have the structure and discipline to deliver innovation and results today — and the resilience to adapt and perform in the missions of tomorrow.

A CMMI appraisal includes a review of evidence, interviews and presentations on how a company manages projects and processes. Achieving a Level 3, or "Defined," rating demonstrates an organization's focus on achieving both project and organizational performance objectives.

ShorePoint was evaluated against the CMMI Services V3 model, which encompasses areas such as service delivery, quality management, workforce development and business resilience. In its Final Findings report, appraisers identified no weaknesses in ShorePoint's evaluated processes. Notably, the report highlighted two areas of strength in the Planning and Managing Work practice area:

Monitor and Control: Increasing the probability of meeting objectives by taking early actions to adjust for performance deviations

Planning: Optimizing cost, functionality and quality to improve the likelihood of meeting objectives

The appraisal results are publicly available on the CMMI Institute website: https://pars.cmmiinstitute.com/appraisals/77329

