ShorePoint Secures Fifth Consecutive Ranking on the Inc. 5000 List

Securing a spot on the Inc. 5000 list for the fifth year in a row is a testament to the trust our customers have placed in us and the commitment of our team. Post this

This year, ShorePoint ranked No. 2,289 overall, No. 114 overall in IT services and No. 91 in Virginia, reflecting seven consecutive years of double-digit revenue growth.

The company has driven that growth through investment in advanced technology ahead of federal demand, including building out its High-Performance Computing (HPC) Security practice and sharing related insights and resources through its new HPC Security Hub.

The complete list of the 2026 Inc. 5000 is available here: https://www.inc.com/inc5000

About ShorePoint

ShorePoint is an elite, fast-growing cybersecurity services firm dedicated exclusively to strengthening the cyber resilience of federal agencies and their missions. With deep expertise and a forward-looking approach, ShorePoint's experts operate where tomorrow's threats are already taking shape — from AI and high-performance computing security to supply chain assurance — helping customers stay ahead of an evolving threat landscape. ShorePoint is based in Herndon, VA. www.shorepointinc.com

Media Contact

Joyce Bosc, ShorePoint LLC, 1 3017179529, [email protected], www.shorepointinc.com

SOURCE ShorePoint LLC