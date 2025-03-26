ShorePoint Secures Prime Spot on $20B Treasury PROTECTS BPA

We welcome the opportunity to bring our best-in-class cyber capabilities to Treasury, its bureaus and departmental offices to securely enable their critical mission requirements. Post this

Providing a framework and solution set to standardize cybersecurity solutions and operating models, PROTECTS has six functional areas: management and control; information security incident management; vulnerability management; adversary and advanced operations; security operations center, or SOC architecture, engineering deployment and management; and SOC support activities. The BPA has a 12-month base term and seven option years.

About ShorePoint

As an elite cybersecurity firm, ShorePoint continuously disrupts adversaries and targets their evolving tactics to provide a heightened level of security for federal civilian, defense and intelligence community customers. While defending against a surging number of cyber threats, customers count on ShorePoint's team of cybersecurity and digital transformation experts to maximize cyber resilience, lower risk and drive efficiency. ShorePoint is a fast-growing, privately held firm in Herndon, VA.www.shorepointinc.com

About AretecSBD LLC

AretecSBD is a joint venture (JV) Small Business Administration (SBA) All Small Mentor Protégé approved company and an SBA 8(a) Program Participant. This company is comprised of Aretec, Inc., the Managing Protégé company, and Solutions By Design II, LLC (SBD), the large business mentor. Our certifications include Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI®) For Services and Development Maturity Level 3 practices, International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 9001: Quality Management System (QMS), ISO/IEC 20000: IT Services Management System (ITSM), and ISO/IEC 27001: Information Security Management System (ISMS) and DCAA approved accounting system.

