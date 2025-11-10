ShorePoint to Address Federal HPC Security Challenges at Supercomputing 2025

ShorePoint's Director of Advanced Computing Solutions, Ian Lee, will share insights at the pre-conference Secure HPC (S-HPC) workshop, facilitate a federal user group discussion and co-lead a conference session on applying Zero Trust principles within HPC centers. Post this

"Federal HPC systems are among the most powerful tools supporting science and national security, but they're also complex to secure," added Lee. "We're engaging the community to share best practices, identify gaps and drive collective solutions that strengthen the mission."

INVITED TALK | 60 Security Professionals Walk Into A Room: Outbrief from the 3rd HPC Security Technical Exchange

Sun Nov. 16 | 2:45pm – 3:05pm CST | Room 242

At the Fourth Annual Workshop on Cyber Security in High Performance Computing (S-HPC), Lee will present key observations from the September 2025 HPC Security Technical Exchange, or STX 2025. The three-day event convened practitioners from 20 federal agencies for discussions of challenges and opportunities across the federal HPC community.

MEETING | Government HPC User Meeting

Tue Nov. 18 @ 1:30 pm CST | Room 125

A scheduled ad hoc meeting for STX 2025 participants, federal HPC operators, relevant technology vendors, and other interested parties will explore technology solutions and collaboration opportunities.

BIRDS OF A FEATHER SESSION | Zero Trust in HPC Centers

Wed Nov. 19 | 12:15pm - 1:15pm CST | Room 261-262-265-266

This session discusses the critical challenge of integrating Zero Trust (ZT) security into traditional supercomputing environments. The ZT model, based on a least-privilege, per-request architecture, has profound implications for HPC centers, application developers and end-user workflows. Expert participants will explore the fundamentals of ZT, the purpose of NIST SP 800-207 and relevant U.S. Federal mandates as well as current implementation approaches and challenges at major HPC centers.

