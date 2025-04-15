ShorePoint Welcomes Ian Lee as Director to Lead High Performance Computing Security and Drive Cyber Innovation

Ian is a leader in his field and a collaborative, intuitive problem solver. His vision, technical acumen and proven leadership will help us guide customers through this next frontier of cyber risk. Post this

"With the rise of artificial intelligence and the growing importance of HPC in enabling government missions, it is more critical than ever that the right security architectures are put in place to protect these systems," said Matt Brown, CEO of ShorePoint. "Ian is a leader in his field and a collaborative, intuitive problem solver. His vision, technical acumen and proven leadership will help us guide customers through this next frontier of cyber risk."

Lee will continue to lead the HPC Security Technical Exchange, or STX — a consortium he founded in 2023 that brings together nearly 100 thought leaders and practitioners from more than 15 government organizations. The group fosters awareness, collaboration and practical solutions for protecting the computing infrastructure that powers AI, scientific discovery and national security missions.

"Security of our national HPC systems is a critical priority," said Lee. "After years of interacting with ShorePoint's top-notch team, I'm excited to harness their cybersecurity expertise to strengthen these systems against intrusion and misuse."

Lee is an active open-source contributor, published author, and passionate mentor to the next generation of cybersecurity professionals. His hiring marks another milestone in ShorePoint's commitment to innovation and resilience, as the company expands its research and development portfolio to support next-generation cybersecurity solutions.

About ShorePoint

ShorePoint is an elite cybersecurity services firm solely dedicated to protecting federal agencies from evolving threats, continuously disrupting adversaries and countering their shifting tactics. While defending against a surging number of cyber threats, customers count on ShorePoint's cybersecurity and digital transformation experts to maximize cyber resilience, lower risk and drive efficiency. ShorePoint is a privately held firm based in Herndon, VA. www.shorepointinc.com

Media Contact

Joyce Bosc, ShorePoint, Inc., 1 3017179529, [email protected], www.shorepointinc.com

SOURCE ShorePoint, Inc.