ShorePoint's Ian Lee to Explore Securing AI in DOE Labs at NLIT Summit '26

The DOE community has decades of classified research waiting to be unlocked. The architecture to do it securely is here, and this panel will walk through how to make it operational. Post this

"The DOE community has decades of classified research waiting to be unlocked. The architecture to do it securely is here, and this panel will walk through how to make it operational," added Lee.

SESSION INFORMATION

Title: Unlocking Classified Data with Trusted AI: Zero-Trust Fabrics, RAG, and Federated Learning

Date | Time: Wednesday, May 6, 2026 | 1:20 PM – 1:50 PM CDT

Room: 2210

The national laboratory community faces a unique challenge: how to harness transformational AI capabilities while operating under the most stringent security requirements in the civilian government. This panel explores the "Genesis paradigm" — an emerging architectural approach using zero-trust data fabrics, federated learning and attribute-based access control to enable secure, composable AI ecosystems purpose-built for classified environments. Attendees will gain insight into how DOE labs can move from manual, keyword-based data discovery to natural language, agentic search across decades of classified archives, while ensuring unauthorized users cannot infer the existence of compartmented datasets.

To schedule an interview with Lee before, during, or after NLIT, contact Joyce Bosc at 301-717-9529 or [email protected].

About ShorePoint

ShorePoint is an elite, fast-growing cybersecurity services firm dedicated exclusively to strengthening the cyber resilience of federal agencies and their missions. With deep expertise and a forward-looking approach, ShorePoint's experts operate where tomorrow's threats are already taking shape — from AI and high-performance computing security to supply chain assurance — helping customers stay ahead of an evolving threat landscape. ShorePoint is based in Herndon, VA. www.shorepointinc.com

Media Contact

Joyce Bosc, ShorePoint, LLC, 1 3017179529, [email protected], www.shorepointinc.com

SOURCE ShorePoint, LLC