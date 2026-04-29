ShorePoint's Ian Lee to Explore Securing AI in DOE Labs at NLIT Summit '26

Ian Lee will join a distinguished panel of government and industry experts to explore how the DOE national laboratory community can harness AI to securely search across decades of classified archives.
HERNDON, Va., April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ShorePoint, LLC, a leading cybersecurity services firm dedicated exclusively to strengthening federal customers' cyber resilience, announced today that its Director of Advanced Computing Solutions, Ian Lee, will participate as a featured panelist at the NLIT Summit '26, to be held May 4–7 in Kansas City, Missouri. Lee will join a distinguished panel of government and industry experts to explore how the Department of Energy national laboratory community can harness the power of artificial intelligence under the most stringent security requirements in the civilian government, without sacrificing mission performance or data sovereignty.
"Federal agencies are facing seemingly competing goals that must become aligned: accelerating mission outcomes and securing classified data," said Matt Brown, co-founder and CEO of ShorePoint. "Ian's participation at NLIT Summit '26 reflects our commitment to advancing that work, developing architectures and policies that allow our nation's most sensitive research to benefit from AI's transformational potential. We are proud to stand at that frontier alongside the DOE community."
"The DOE community has decades of classified research waiting to be unlocked. The architecture to do it securely is here, and this panel will walk through how to make it operational," added Lee.
SESSION INFORMATION
Title: Unlocking Classified Data with Trusted AI: Zero-Trust Fabrics, RAG, and Federated Learning
Date | Time: Wednesday, May 6, 2026 | 1:20 PM – 1:50 PM CDT
Room: 2210
The national laboratory community faces a unique challenge: how to harness transformational AI capabilities while operating under the most stringent security requirements in the civilian government. This panel explores the "Genesis paradigm" — an emerging architectural approach using zero-trust data fabrics, federated learning and attribute-based access control to enable secure, composable AI ecosystems purpose-built for classified environments. Attendees will gain insight into how DOE labs can move from manual, keyword-based data discovery to natural language, agentic search across decades of classified archives, while ensuring unauthorized users cannot infer the existence of compartmented datasets.
To schedule an interview with Lee before, during, or after NLIT, contact Joyce Bosc at 301-717-9529 or [email protected].
About ShorePoint
ShorePoint is an elite, fast-growing cybersecurity services firm dedicated exclusively to strengthening the cyber resilience of federal agencies and their missions. With deep expertise and a forward-looking approach, ShorePoint's experts operate where tomorrow's threats are already taking shape — from AI and high-performance computing security to supply chain assurance — helping customers stay ahead of an evolving threat landscape. ShorePoint is based in Herndon, VA. www.shorepointinc.com
Media Contact
Joyce Bosc, ShorePoint, LLC, 1 3017179529, [email protected], www.shorepointinc.com
SOURCE ShorePoint, LLC
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