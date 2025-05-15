Short-Term Rental Conference to Debut Powerful New Engine for Advocacy

Our model isn't just about writing checks. It's about building a high-functioning infrastructure of leadership, knowledge, and collaboration that can withstand the policy fights ahead and win. Post this

"This is a pivotal moment to zoom out and remember why we're here," said David Krauss, CEO and Co-founder of Rent Responsibly. "It's about empowering the people on the ground — the alliance leaders, property managers, and everyday hosts who are shaping the future of short-term rentals. If you want a front-row seat to what's coming next in this industry and be a part of building it, this is the place to be."

Rent Responsibly is the association management service provider to the R2RC. The Collaborative's mission is to build a national network of always-active STR alliances and associations, fully equipped with resources, staff, and support to lead the way on policy and education. Beginning in summer 2025, R2RC will offer grants for new alliance formation, capacity-building for existing associations, and general operating support.

"Right to Rent is the force multiplier our industry has been waiting for," said Julie Marks, President of R2RC. "Our model isn't just about writing checks. It's about building a high-functioning infrastructure of leadership, knowledge, and collaboration that can withstand the policy fights ahead and win."

The RR Summit and R2RC launch are made possible thanks to the generous support of its Founding Donors, who are recognized as critical champions in shaping the future of STR advocacy. These donors include:

The Summit will feature engaging panels, fireside chats, and deep-dive sessions led by experts from many of these companies, showcasing solutions and strategies to help STR operators thrive in a shifting landscape.

Registration is free and open here.

About Rent Responsibly

Founded in 2019, Rent Responsibly is the community-building and education platform for short-term rental owners, hosts, and managers. Rent Responsibly's mission is to empower short-term rental communities to collaborate and further responsible renting for the benefit of people, places, and planet. Learn more at RentResponsibly.org.

About the Right to Rent Collaborative

Founded in October 2024 as an independent 501(c)(6) organization, the Right to Rent Collaborative is dedicated to broadening the impact of advocacy within the short-term rental industry. R2RC's mission is to provide associations with the capital they need to advocate for policy solutions that strengthen the industry, driving towards a vision of 50 fully staffed, always-active state STR associations, 50 connected and coordinated association leaders, and a robust, accessible, and powerful grassroots local membership network. Starting in summer 2025, the organization will begin awarding funds on a grant basis, and in 2026, it will launch a mechanism for ongoing monthly support of alliances. Learn more at r2rcollaborative.org

Media Contact

Julie Marks, Right to Rent Collaborative, 1 802-829-4024, [email protected], r2rcollaborative.org

