Shortcut Launches New Program to Help Startups Build and Scale Their Products

The Shortcut Startup Program provides startups with access to all of Shortcut's most popular features; issue tracking, sprint planning, roadmaps, and goal progress tracking. Shortcut supports startups with the following key benefits:

Move Fast and Stay Organized: Quickly manage your product development from ideas to delivery. Keep everything you need in one place to keep your team focused and productive.

Stay Aligned with Clear Priorities: Use intuitive roadmaps and goals to ensure your team always knows what's next, keeping everyone in sync.

Real-Time Visibility and Insights into Progress: Instantly see where your team stands with progress tracking and reporting that keeps you informed and helps you make quick decisions.

Communicate and Collaborate Seamlessly: Keep everyone in the loop with collaboration features that make it simple to track work, share updates, and keep the entire team aligned on priorities.

Shortcut's platform is trusted by leading product development teams, including Vanta, Thirty Madison, and Dataiku, to manage their work, communicate effectively, and scale with speed.

"Shortcut keeps us aligned on priorities and ensures everyone is on the same page about what matters most," said Kareem Mayan, CEO of Savio. "It serves as our single source of truth for project management communication, driving productive conversations and keeping everything organized."

"Shortcut has transformed the way we manage our projects, providing the flexibility and visibility we need to scale our operations and achieve our goals," commented Madeleine Reese, Founder and CEO of Allma.

Startups that meet the following criteria can apply to join the Shortcut Startup Program, regardless of their VC-funding or accelerator affiliation:

Raised less than $10M USD in external funding

in external funding Founded within the last 5 years

Fewer than 50 employees

New Shortcut Customer

Startups that meet these criteria can apply directly through the Shortcut website, https://www.shortcut.com/startups

