Shortcut Reimagines Issue Tracking, Adding the Ability to Tie Work to Your Company Goals

By introducing Objectives, Shortcut seamlessly integrates strategy and the day-to-day execution of software development work. This feature provides organizations with a single source of truth for fluid collaboration between product managers and engineers.

In many organizations, the progress towards company goals and the work teams are doing are tracked in separate tools. These tools are either too simple to track both or they're unable to tie the company objectives to the progress on KPIs and individual units of work. By uniting OKR tracking and project management into one tool, Shortcut gives full visibility into what's being worked on and why.

Shortcut enables best-in-class execution at the team level, while facilitating transparent coordination across teams at the company level. Its fast and intuitive interface allows product managers, engineers and designers to plan, track and measure their progress on OKRs without friction as their organizations grow in size and processes become more sophisticated.

"As the founder of our company, Shortcut has been easy and helpful in aligning our development with our company's goals," commented Omar Alvarez, Founder & CEO of KINNECT. "Its intuitive interface and comprehensive features have streamlined our planning and execution processes, enhancing our team's collaboration and transparency."

Objectives is a feature that connects company goals to the key results and projects driving them forward, ensuring everyone in the organization is aligned and focused on work that matters. Users can create Tactical Objectives to group and track related work or they can use Strategic Objectives that adds Key Results to measure progress on business outcomes and goals. Real-time updates enable teams to work smarter by providing a clear picture of the progress towards each Objective, giving them the ability to react and make changes if KPIs are not on track and keeping objectives at the forefront of their work to maximize delivery on business goals.

About Shortcut

Shortcut, formerly known as Clubhouse, is the collaborative home for modern software teams. Thousands of companies from all over the world use Shortcut to plan, collaborate and build better software together that drives their businesses forward. The company is fully remote and backed by Greylock Partners, Battery Ventures and other top tier investors. For more information, visit https://www.shortcut.com or follow @shortcut.

