Shortcut Reimagines Issue Tracking, Adding the Ability to Tie Work to Your Company Goals

Shortcut, a project management platform for product development teams, today launched Objectives, a new feature that seamlessly integrates company strategy with day-to-day product development work. Objectives provides organizations with a single source of truth for collaboration from ideation to execution and company strategy. The feature unites OKR tracking and project management into one tool, giving full visibility into what's being worked on and why.
NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shortcut, the collaborative home for modern software teams, today announced the general availability of Objectives, a major new feature of its platform for all users. By introducing Objectives, Shortcut seamlessly integrates strategy and the day-to-day execution of software development work. This feature provides organizations with a single source of truth for fluid collaboration between product managers and engineers from ideation, solution development and execution to company strategy. Objectives is included in Shortcut's 14-day free trial which can be accessed at https://www.shortcut.com.
"Our customers are telling us that a huge challenge they're facing is lack of alignment around strategic goals and they need a tool that can help them bring strategic goals, planning and execution together in one place," said Kurt Schrader, co-founder and CEO of Shortcut. "Because misaligned strategic goals can lead to delayed launches, wasted engineering efforts and missed targets, we reimagined how our customers could connect the individual work their teams are doing with their overarching company strategy and business goals. By connecting goals with work, leadership can have confidence in the teams focus and teams can be confident their work will drive the business forward."
In many organizations, the progress towards company goals and the work teams are doing are tracked in separate tools. These tools are either too simple to track both or they're unable to tie the company objectives to the progress on KPIs and individual units of work. By uniting OKR tracking and project management into one tool, Shortcut gives full visibility into what's being worked on and why.
Shortcut enables best-in-class execution at the team level, while facilitating transparent coordination across teams at the company level. Its fast and intuitive interface allows product managers, engineers and designers to plan, track and measure their progress on OKRs without friction as their organizations grow in size and processes become more sophisticated.
"As the founder of our company, Shortcut has been easy and helpful in aligning our development with our company's goals," commented Omar Alvarez, Founder & CEO of KINNECT. "Its intuitive interface and comprehensive features have streamlined our planning and execution processes, enhancing our team's collaboration and transparency."
Objectives is a feature that connects company goals to the key results and projects driving them forward, ensuring everyone in the organization is aligned and focused on work that matters. Users can create Tactical Objectives to group and track related work or they can use Strategic Objectives that adds Key Results to measure progress on business outcomes and goals. Real-time updates enable teams to work smarter by providing a clear picture of the progress towards each Objective, giving them the ability to react and make changes if KPIs are not on track and keeping objectives at the forefront of their work to maximize delivery on business goals.
Additional Resources
- Read "The Shortcut Way" article: https://shortcut.com/blog/the-shortcut-way
- Read the "Introducing Objectives blog: https://www.shortcut.com/blog/feature-objectives
- For more on Objectives, go to: https://shortcut.com/product/objectives
About Shortcut
Shortcut, formerly known as Clubhouse, is the collaborative home for modern software teams. Thousands of companies from all over the world use Shortcut to plan, collaborate and build better software together that drives their businesses forward. The company is fully remote and backed by Greylock Partners, Battery Ventures and other top tier investors. For more information, visit https://www.shortcut.com or follow @shortcut.
Media Contact
Dana Brown, Shortcut, 1 (917) 382-4291, [email protected], https://www.shortcut.com
SOURCE Shortcut
Share this article