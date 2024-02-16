Shoshanna Shapiro of Frederick Awarded Best of Houzz 2024

"Sho and Co is honored to be awarded this Best of Houzz Award for design and we're excited about expanding our client base with our wonderful homeowners around the area in 2024 and beyond." - Shoshanna Shapiro, Sho and Co Post this

"Best of Houzz 2024" badges appear on winners' profiles as a sign of their commitment to excellence. These badges help the more than 65 million homeowners and home design enthusiasts on Houzz to identify popular and top-rated home professionals for their projects.

"Sho and Co is honored to be awarded this Best of Houzz Award for design and we're excited about expanding our client base with our wonderful homeowners around the area in 2024 and beyond," states Shapiro.

"The Best of Houzz awards serve as a symbol of trust and validation among homeowners seeking top-notch professionals," said Liza Hausman, vice president of Industry Marketing for Houzz. "This year's winners represent some of the most talented and customer-focused professionals in our industry - many of whom are using Houzz Pro to enhance their services - and we are extremely pleased to give them this recognition."

You can see more of Sho and Co's work on Houzz at https://www.houzz.com/pro/shannashapiro/sho-and-co

About Shoshanna Shapiro | Sho and Co

BEHIND THE STUDIO

Our work is founded in the belief that the best interiors balance beauty and function. Every space we touch is designed with our clients' needs, style, and aspirations in mind. We are adept at crafting homes that enhance the lives of their owners in meaningful and lasting ways.

OUR VALUES

Award-winning luxury interior designer of Sho and Co (https://www.shoshannaco.com), Shoshanna Shapiro, delves into the effective use of functional spaces to create unique luxury experiences for her clients. Her approach to design not only reveals the inner beauty and style of her clients, it rejuvenates the soul.

As a well-established designer, Shoshanna is no stranger to tackling challenging projects from complete renovations to new additions – she's done it all with confidence. As an entrepreneur, Shoshanna's industry knowledge has served her clients well and her industry-wide creative talents are recognized by HGTV, Modern Luxury Magazine, Homes & Gardens, Home & Design, Houzz, and local media. She's often quoted in industry articles by Architectural Digest, Forbes Home, and the Wall Street Journal.

About Houzz

Houzz is the leading platform for home remodeling and design, providing an all-in-one software solution for industry professionals and tools for homeowners to update their homes from start to finish. Using Houzz, people can find ideas and inspiration, hire professionals, and shop for products. Houzz Pro (houzz.com/pro) provides home industry professionals with a business management and marketing SaaS solution that helps them to win projects, collaborate with clients and teams, and run their business efficiently and profitably. The Houzz community is made up of millions of homeowners, home design enthusiasts and home improvement professionals around the world. Houzz is available on the web and as a top-rated mobile app. For more information, visit houzz.com. Houzz is a registered trademark of Houzz Inc. worldwide.

Media Contact

Shoshanna Shapiro, Owner and Principal Designer, Sho and Co, 301-556-6861, [email protected], https://www.shoshannaco.com

