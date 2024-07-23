ShowMeCables Launches Cat 6a Right-Angle Ethernet Cable Assemblies

"When you have a Cat 6a network you expect Cat 6a performance," said Product Line Manager Dustin Guttadauro. "Our new right-angle assemblies not only solve the challenges of densely cabled installations, but their patented design ensures true category performance throughout the cable." Post this

The dozens of new cables in this line are offered with four main options.

The first option is form factor, with a straight RJ-45 connector on one end and the choice of a right-angle, left-angle, upward-angle or downward-angle connector on the other end. Angled connectors do not protrude as much as straight ones. This lower profile can make a big difference when dealing with high-density patch panels or network switches. The reduced bend radius means less stress on the cable, extending its lifespan. Also, angled connectors naturally direct cables along equipment or walls, making cable management neater and more organized.

Some manufacturers simply bend a cable to make a right-angle connector, which can lead to performance issues. ShowMeCables ensures true 10 Gb performance by offering assemblies with a patented channelized pair guide that maintains the twists of the pairs as they enter the right angle.

The second option is cable jacket material. The LSZH-rated cables are made for indoor use. They produce minimal smoke and no halogenic gases when burned, making them a safer choice in case of fire. LSZH is especially recommended for shipboard, defense and aerospace use where combustive PVC is not allowed. The CMX-rated cables are designed for economical indoor applications with a common communication burn rating.

The third and fourth options are cable length and color. The new line is offered in eight lengths: 1, 2, 3, 5, 7, 10, 15 or 20 feet. To simplify installation and maintenance, the CMX versions come in seven colors and LSZH versions come in three colors.

"When you have a Cat 6a network you expect Cat 6a performance," said Product Line Manager Dustin Guttadauro. "Our new right-angle assemblies not only solve the challenges of densely cabled installations, but their patented design ensures true category performance throughout the cable."

ShowMeCables' new Cat 6a right-angle Ethernet cable assemblies are in stock now and available for immediate shipment.

About ShowMeCables:

ShowMeCables, a leading manufacturer of cable assembly and connectivity products, offers a wide range of solutions and unrivaled customer service for the electronics and data communications industries. Its product portfolio includes cable assemblies, connectors, adapters, antennas, enclosures, surge protectors and more. Headquartered in Irvine, Calif., the company is ISO 9001:2015-certified and many of its products are UL® recognized. ShowMeCables is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Infinite operates a global portfolio of leading in-stock connectivity solution brands. The brands help propel the world's innovators forward by working urgently to provide products, solutions and real-time support for their customers. Backed by Warburg Pincus, Infinite's brands serve customers across a wide range of industries with a broad inventory selection, same-day shipping and 24/7 customer service. Learn more at infiniteelectronics.com.

Media Contact

Peter McNeil, ShowMeCables, +1 (978) 682-6936, [email protected], https://www.infiniteelectronics.com

SOURCE ShowMeCables