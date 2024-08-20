ShowMeCables' New Wall-Mount Swing-Gate Racks Offer No-Hassle Access

"With wall-mounted swing gates, the rack stays compact and out of your way until you need to access it," said Product Line Manager Tim Houghton. "Then you can swing it open and quickly reach all your cables and ports." Post this

All these newly released wall-mount swing-gate racks are built to rugged professional specs and carry numerous certifications. They are made of cold-rolled steel with a protective black powder coating and hold up to 110 pounds of equipment.

Five of the swing-gate racks have 24 inches of depth for larger components. They come in capacity options of 6U, 9U, 12U, 15U, or 18U. All can steadily hold 110 pounds of gear.

For smaller wall spaces, the other five new swing-gate racks can hold equipment that is up to 18 inches deep. They also come in vertical capacities of 6U, 9U, 12U, 15U or 18U. Weight capacity is either 110 pounds or 55 pounds.

All of the new swing-gate racks can accommodate both square-hole mounting with M6 cage screws and nuts, and threaded mounting using 12-24 screws.

ShowMeCables' new wall-mount swing-gate racks are in stock now and available for immediate shipment.

