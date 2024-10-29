ShowMeCables Unveils New Line of Omni Rubber Duck Antennas

"Our new rubber ducks offer consistent signal coverage in all directions, and they are small, lightweight and easy to install," said Product Line Manager Kevin Hietpas. "In addition, the newly designed mini antennas with solder posts are perfect for direct-to-board applications." Post this

The 433 MHz antennas are a good match for industrial remote controls, tire pressure monitoring systems and some keyless entry systems. They offer a good balance of compact size, high performance and affordability.

The 916 MHz antennas extend the reach and reliability of short-range radio applications, such as wireless alarm systems and industrial telemetry.

ShowMeCables' new rubber duck antennas are small and lightweight, making them easy to carry, store and fit into tight spaces. Some are less than an inch tall. They are simple to install, typically attaching to devices using screws or basic connectors that do not require special tools or expertise.

The antennas offer improved signal coverage. Their tilt/swivel flexibility allows them to be bent and adjusted for optimal positioning. Their omnidirectional radiation pattern delivers consistent signal coverage in all directions, minimizing dead spots and making them suitable for applications where specific directionality is not crucial.

The new flexible antennas are durable to minimize maintenance costs and downtime associated with antenna replacements. Their operating temperature range is minus-40 degrees to +140 degrees Fahrenheit (-40 C to +65 C).

"Our new rubber ducks offer consistent signal coverage in all directions, and they are small, lightweight and easy to install," said Product Line Manager Kevin Hietpas. "In addition, the newly designed mini antennas with solder posts are perfect for direct-to-board applications."

ShowMeCables' rubber duck antennas are in stock and available for free same-day shipping. For inquiries, please call +1 (866) 308-2450.

