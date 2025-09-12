ShowTech Solutions Earns GTIA Cybersecurity Trustmark, Reinforcing Commitment to Excellence and Client Protection

"We didn't just receive this certification — we earned it. This Trustmark validates the integrity and discipline we bring to every client relationship. It reflects our team's commitment to doing things the right way. Securely, transparently, and with purpose." , Charles Love, ShowTech Solutions COO Post this

The GTIA Cybersecurity Trustmark follows a detailed evaluation aligned with frameworks such as NIST and CISA. In addition, CREST-accredited third-party assessors ensure audit integrity to the Trustmark standard.

"We didn't just receive this certification — we earned it," said Charles J. Love, Chief Operating Officer at ShowTech Solutions. "This Trustmark validates the integrity and discipline we bring to every client relationship. It reflects our team's commitment to doing things the right way. Securely, transparently, and with purpose."

"This Cybersecurity Trustmark represents a huge achievement for our team and our clients," Cary Showalter, ShowTech Solutions' President and CEO commented on the achievement. "GTIA put us through a rigorous process that tested every aspect of how we handle cybersecurity, and our people delivered. When businesses entrust us with protecting their data and systems, this certification proves we're serious about that responsibility. I'm proud of the dedication our team showed in earning this recognition, and grateful to GTIA for creating a standard that truly matters in cybersecurity."

Unlike awards that are simply granted, the GTIA Cybersecurity Trustmark is earned through a peer-driven, independent audit. ShowTech completed its year-long validation process in July 2025. It recognizes MSPs that meet the highest standards in cybersecurity protocols, service delivery, and internal governance. ShowTech's successful certification reflects its proactive approach to protecting client data and maintaining resilient, secure IT environments. See more about ShowTech's achievement here: GTIA Cybersecurity Trustmark | Certified Secure MSP | ShowTech Solutions

The GTIA Cybersecurity Trustmark serves as a benchmark for excellence in the MSP industry, helping businesses identify providers that prioritize security, accountability, and continuous improvement. For ShowTech clients, it offers added assurance that their technology partner is equipped and ready to navigate today's complex threat landscape with confidence and care. More information about the program is available at Cybersecurity Trustmark | GTIA

About ShowTech Solutions

At ShowTech, we deliver Managed IT Services with a Personal Touch. We believe technology support should go beyond remote troubleshooting and automated responses. As your neighbors and local tech partners, we understand that every business in our community has unique needs and challenges. Our approach combines enterprise-level expertise with the dedicated attention that defines truly local service. ShowTech provides comprehensive managed IT services, advanced cybersecurity solutions, and strategic technology consulting to businesses across industries. With a client-first mindset and a passion for excellence, we help organizations stay secure, productive, and future-ready. For more information, visit https://www.showtechsolutions.com

About the Global Technology Industry Association

The Global Technology Industry Association (GTIA) is the only vendor-neutral, 501(c)(6) non-profit membership community connecting and representing the worldwide IT channel. We set our members up for success by providing benefits that include trusted resources and networking opportunities. In addition, the association sets industry standards that enable companies to build sustainable, secure and profitable businesses in an ever-changing technology landscape. Internationally, GTIA represents tens of thousands of professionals from thousands of ITSPs, vendors, distributors, and other companies serving the IT channel. GTIA was formerly known as the CompTIA Community (the membership arm of CompTIA). For more information, visit gtia.org

Media Contact

Wren Beers, ShowTech Solutions, 1 (813) 409-4700 109, [email protected], https://showtechsolutions.com/

SOURCE ShowTech Solutions