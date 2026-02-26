ShowTech Solutions Named SonicWall 2026 North America Central Partner of the Year

"We're honored to be named SonicWall's 2026 NOAM Central Partner of the Year, This award reflects the dedication of our team, the trust our customers place in us, and the results we're delivering through our partnership with SonicWall" Said Charles Love, ShowTech Solutions COO Post this

This recognition reflects ShowTech Solutions' continued focus on delivering measurable security outcomes for customers by combining proven implementation expertise, responsive support, and a security-first approach to network protection.

"We're honored to be named SonicWall's 2026 North America Central Partner of the Year," said Charles J. Love, Chief Operating Officer of ShowTech Solutions. Charles is a longtime SonicWall Partner for over 20 Years. "This award reflects the dedication of our team, the trust our customers place in us, and the results we're delivering through our partnership with SonicWall. If you're evaluating SonicWall or looking to strengthen your security posture, we're ready to guide you end-to-end."

SonicWall's Partner Awards recognize partners around the world who demonstrate excellence in innovation, execution, and customer success. The 2026 award winners are listed on SonicWall's Partner Awards page: https://www.sonicwall.com/partnerawards.

About ShowTech Solutions

At ShowTech Solutions, we deliver Security First Managed IT Services with a personal touch. We believe technology support should go beyond remote troubleshooting and automated responses. As local tech partners for over 15 years, we understand that every business has unique needs and challenges. ShowTech provides comprehensive managed IT services, advanced cybersecurity solutions, and strategic technology consulting to organizations across the U.S. With a client-first mindset and a passion for excellence, we help businesses stay secure, productive, and future-ready—with a security stack that many MSPs treat as add-ons included as part of our approach. Connect with the ShowTech team at https://www.showtechsolutions.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

About SonicWall

SonicWall is a cybersecurity forerunner with more than 30 years of expertise and is recognized as a leading partner-first company. With the ability to build, scale and manage security across the cloud, hybrid and traditional environments in real-time, SonicWall provides seamless protection against the most evasive cyberattacks across endless exposure points for increasingly remote, mobile and cloud-enabled users. With its own threat research center, SonicWall can quickly and economically provide purpose-built security solutions to enable any organization—enterprise, government agencies and SMBs—around the world. For more information, visit www.sonicwall.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

