Showtime Installs New L-Acoustics Sound System at the Lyric Baltimore

Headquartered in Marcoussis, south of Paris, L-Acoustics has been an industry leader in designing, manufacturing, and distributing premium sound reinforcement technologies for 40 years. Among the many great applications of their products, the L-Acoustics team excels at high-quality sound installations for performing arts centers like The Lyric. Their website explains, "With ideal coupling between each loudspeaker enclosure, our systems deliver uncompromised high-frequency performance and full-range consistency across the audience, ensuring every seat in the house hears the best sound."

For the Lyric install, Showtime and L-Acoustics decided on a breakdown of the following: (12) Kara II long throw loudspeakers, (5) A15 Focus and (6) A15 Wide medium throw loudspeakers, (8) X8 and (6) X15-HiQ short throw speakers/monitors, (4) SB18 subwoofers, (7) LA12X and (6) LA4X amplified controllers, along with (2) P1 AVB processors/measurement platforms. In addition to the L-Acoustics portion, the team also added a custom Whirlwind distro, Yamaha QL1, Yamaha Rio1608-D2 and purpose-built SB18/Kara carts, along with wall plates and I/O panels. Putting the system in place was a task that called on local talent, as well. Chauvin notes, "Having IATSE Local 19 as the house labor provider for this project made the whole installation seamless."

The Lyric team couldn't be more pleased with the investment. Bell expresses "I wanted a system that worked for everyone that came through here. With Showtime's touring background, they were able to set our system up in a way that makes our touring clients happy." He elaborates, "After the install, the first FOH engineer that came in to run the system said "You can never go wrong with KARA." The partnership has proved beneficial beyond the installation itself, with added insight from Showtime President Scott Tydings personally supervising the project. Bell notes, "Scott took the time to educate our board members on the science of the system and the sound, making the board feel good about the update."

Lyric guests will be able to experience the new sound system at upcoming spring and summer shows. Visit lyricbaltimore.com for more information.

ABOUT SHOWTIME SOUND LLC Showtime Sound LLC is a full-service event production company located in Frederick, Maryland that provides a wide range of audio, lighting, video, staging, and backline for any size event or venue. The Showtime team specializes in production integration. They design, build, and move events from large clubs to touring arenas to outdoor stadiums. From start to finish, Showtime Sound LLC provides turn-key event production.

ABOUT THE LYRIC BALTMORE

The Lyric Foundation is a non-profit organization operating and maintaining the Lyric Baltimore, a live entertainment venue located in the Mount Vernon neighborhood in Baltimore, Maryland. A cornerstone of the arts community since 1894, The Lyric presents a variety of music, dance, comedy, youth centric and educational programming of the highest quality to diverse audiences in the greater Baltimore and Maryland region. lyricbaltimore.com

