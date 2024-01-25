Showtime is Here for the Drama with New Video Technology from THEATRIXX

Newell comments, "The Nomad 2.6 looks great on camera, allowing us to use the product to build a digital set or backdrop and position the subject close to the screen without seeing pixels or moiré." Post this

The Nomad gives a realistic look for virtual sets, shows up great on camera, and ensures Showtime's corporate clients can display in-depth presentations where every word counts. Much of this is due to the product's intentional design. Chauvin explains, "We found that with the Nomad, we didn't have to fight to get it to look even like other products, it was great-looking right out of the case." Newell goes on to say, "There are many adjustment options on the back of the tiles to assist in lining up pixels while installing the product, which is important when the screen will be viewed from up close or on camera." Chauvin concludes, "We were impressed by the quality of not only the product and the robustness of the design, but ultimately the final on-camera/visual look that we achieved."

As a busy event production company, Showtime relies on products with more than just good looks. In a given week, LED panels will be packed, transported, set up, and put to work for a multitude of functions. Newell notes, "The Nomad 2.6 is unique because it is a sturdy construction, unlike many other fine-pitch products, and the rigging options on the tiles give flexibility when it comes to installing the product in different settings." Chauvin adds, "we found that the construction of the panels themselves [with the liquid shaders] has held up better than the traditional LED panel design. Not having to worry about damage as much makes putting this product on shows and in front of clients all that more appealing."

While calling on the Nomad 2.6 technology has been a clear win for Showtime, the team at Theatrixx has also been enthusiastic about the newfound partnership. Jacques Tessier President of Theatrixx notes, "Showtime shares a lot of Theatrixx values like high quality and customer service. We are honoured to have been selected by Showtime for their recent LED display investment and look forward to growing our relationship for years to come."

From virtual sets to large celebrations, every event deserves the benefit of advanced video technology. It is clarity that helps deliver the message, and the moment, to the intended audience. Showtime is proud to be elevating their client experience with this brand of meaningful magic. With Theatrixxs like this, bring on the drama!

ABOUT SHOWTIME SOUND LLC Showtime Sound LLC is a full-service event production company located in Frederick, Maryland that provides a wide range of audio, lighting, video, staging, and backline for any size event or venue. The Showtime team specializes in production integration. They design, build, and move events from large clubs to touring arenas to outdoor stadiums. From start to finish, Showtime Sound LLC provides turn-key event production. showtimesoundllc.com

ABOUT THEATRIXX

Theatrixx is a manufacturer and distributor of audio visual equipment for the live event, broadcast and integration industries, in constant growth for over 24 years. The company specializes in innovative and reliable video, lighting, rigging and power distribution products, and is represented in over 40 countries around the world. theatrixx.com

