Showtime Partners with British Drum Co. to Bring BDC Kits to US Backline Clients

"In providing backline for Del Amitri drummer Jim McDermott, we found there were no companies here in the US with a full British Drum Co. kit for hire. In partnering with BDC, we can now make these high-quality kits available for US touring drummers." Marc Chauvin, Showtime Sound LLC Post this

The BDC team does not leave quality to chance. BDC details their specific build process on their website, explaining, "We select the highest quality timbers before handcrafting our shells in our cold-moulding process to maintain the sonic integrity of the wood. Our Palladium hardware graces each drum and every single detail is checked with a forensic accuracy before our exacting quality control signs off the products prior to delivery to our customers." On bringing their products to new U.S. clients, BDC noted the importance of this recent partnership with Showtime, expressing, "We are proud to be in collaboration with Showtime Sound LLC for their recent backline inventory order. British Drum Co. is committed to delivering the highest quality drums handcrafted in the UK, ensuring the best drumming experience in the USA for artists and audiences alike."

Chauvin noted that not only has he been impressed with the drums themselves, but the service Showtime received from BDC as well. He details, "The level of service and attention that we've seen from the entirety of the BDC team -- marketing, social media, artist relations, logistics, even all the way to the CEO of BDC -- has been nothing short of wonderful. They have truly been invested in not only the craft that they build, but assisting us in our acquisition and ability to support artists." Tina Clarke, International Sales Director Drumset/Artist Relations for BDC commented on the union, detailing, "Ensuring that our artists have access to British Drum Co. drums when touring in the USA is a priority for us. Therefore, we are delighted to partner with Showtime Sound LLC and are confident that our artists will receive the highest level of backline support."

Good things are often worth the wait and these kits have been no exception. According to Chauvin, "Word is spreading and we've had several inquiries into rentals from international touring artists." Seeing McDermott immediately put the Legend Series drum kit with Ravenglass finish to work on tour with Del Amitri was a rewarding experience for Chauvin. He describes seeing the well-crafted kits go from overseas to shop to stage, explaining, "They're really something to admire. They clearly sound amazing, but beyond that, they're quite pretty."

ABOUT SHOWTIME SOUND LLC

Showtime Sound LLC is a full-service event production company located in Frederick, Maryland that provides a wide range of audio, lighting, video, staging, and backline for any size event or venue. The Showtime team specializes in production integration. They design, build, and move events from large clubs to touring arenas to outdoor stadiums. From start to finish, Showtime Sound LLC provides turn-key event production. https://www.showtimesoundllc.com

ABOUT BRITISH DRUM CO.

British Drum Co. are a UK drum manufacturer based in Stockport, Manchester and are driven by a pure passion for all things drums. Since 2015, their sole purpose is to design and create the finest drums and percussion instruments for musicians who recognise and value the highest standards.

Their philosophy is built on a rich heritage of British drum-building craftsmanship. They wholeheartedly embrace the masterful techniques and traditions that are acknowledged as the finest examples of the craft. http://www.britishdrumco.com

