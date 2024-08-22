Showtime Partners with Stringjoy to Bring Backline Clients the Best Instrument Rental Experience

Gilchrist of Stringjoy notes, "Showtime and Stringjoy both stand for quality and consistency and this is no doubt the beginning of a very musical relationship." Fisher agrees, "We look forward to a long successful partnership." Post this

As a guitar player himself, Fisher was discerning about the class of string Showtime chose. He was immediately impressed by Stringjoy products. Fisher explains, "They are making strings with care and passion. The quality and accuracy are unmatched against big box string companies." Fisher knew the partnership would prove beneficial to Showtime and their clients. After trying Stringjoy products on multiple instruments, the full Showtime leadership team agreed.

Showtime clients can now expect hand-crafted Stringjoy strings on instrument rentals, including acoustic and electric guitars, bass guitars, banjos, and mandolins. Gilchrist of Stringjoy notes, "Showtime and Stringjoy both stand for quality and consistency and this is no doubt the beginning of a very musical relationship." Fisher agrees, "We look forward to a long successful partnership."

ABOUT SHOWTIME SOUND LLC

Showtime Sound LLC is a full-service event production company located in Frederick, Maryland that provides a wide range of audio, lighting, video, staging, and backline for any size event or venue. The Showtime team specializes in production integration. They design, build, and move events from large clubs to touring arenas to outdoor stadiums. From start to finish, Showtime Sound LLC provides turnkey event production. https://www.showtimesoundllc.com

ABOUT STRINGJOY

Stringjoy guitar strings are crafted one at a time by Nashville musicians who know that great art is made with great tools. Through innovative designs, first rate materials, and labor intensive winding techniques, they make it their mission to craft the finest strings in the world, bar none. https://stringjoy.com

Media Contact

Ashley Marie, Showtime Sound, 443-340-2317, [email protected], https://www.showtimesoundllc.com

SOURCE Showtime Sound