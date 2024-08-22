Showtime Partners with Stringjoy to Bring Backline Clients the Best Instrument Rental Experience

Showtime is proud to announce their new partnership with Stringjoy
FREDERICK, Md., Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Some things just go together. Peas and carrots, plants and sunshine, and of course, instruments and strings! Whether an artist is on tour, flying in for a festival gig, or playing a local event with specific needs, they deserve a string quality that is as excellent as the instrument itself. As a turnkey event production house and leading supplier of backline instrument rentals for the Mid-Atlantic region and beyond, Showtime Sound LLC of Frederick, Maryland has found a way to guarantee a seamless
experience for their clients. Showtime is excited to announce their partnership with Stringjoy of Nashville, Tennessee.
Stringjoy was founded in 2014. Both Showtime and Stringjoy were started by musicians for musicians. This common goal has already struck a chord for a perfect partnership. Chris Gilchrist, Vice President of Global Sales for Stringjoy, explains, "We are very excited to partner with Showtime, a leader in event production, and offer Stringjoy strings to those discerning musicians who demand and expect the best product and service at every event from the audio, lighting, video and staging right down to the strings on their instruments." Pat Fisher, General Manager for Showtime, details, "This helps our clients because they don't have to outsource. We have any instrument string they may need at a moment's notice."
As a guitar player himself, Fisher was discerning about the class of string Showtime chose. He was immediately impressed by Stringjoy products. Fisher explains, "They are making strings with care and passion. The quality and accuracy are unmatched against big box string companies." Fisher knew the partnership would prove beneficial to Showtime and their clients. After trying Stringjoy products on multiple instruments, the full Showtime leadership team agreed.
Showtime clients can now expect hand-crafted Stringjoy strings on instrument rentals, including acoustic and electric guitars, bass guitars, banjos, and mandolins. Gilchrist of Stringjoy notes, "Showtime and Stringjoy both stand for quality and consistency and this is no doubt the beginning of a very musical relationship." Fisher agrees, "We look forward to a long successful partnership."
ABOUT SHOWTIME SOUND LLC
Showtime Sound LLC is a full-service event production company located in Frederick, Maryland that provides a wide range of audio, lighting, video, staging, and backline for any size event or venue. The Showtime team specializes in production integration. They design, build, and move events from large clubs to touring arenas to outdoor stadiums. From start to finish, Showtime Sound LLC provides turnkey event production. https://www.showtimesoundllc.com
ABOUT STRINGJOY
Stringjoy guitar strings are crafted one at a time by Nashville musicians who know that great art is made with great tools. Through innovative designs, first rate materials, and labor intensive winding techniques, they make it their mission to craft the finest strings in the world, bar none. https://stringjoy.com
Media Contact
Ashley Marie, Showtime Sound, 443-340-2317, [email protected], https://www.showtimesoundllc.com
SOURCE Showtime Sound
Share this article