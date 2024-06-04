Showtime Sound LLC Hosts Successful Ribbon-Cutting at New Location in Frederick, Maryland

"It's a really wonderful addition to the Frederick community to have [Showtime Sound] be in Frederick and then grow and expand into a bigger location." Mayor Michael O'Connor Post this

In addition to traditional ribbon-cutting ceremonies, the afternoon also featured warehouse tours of Showtime's entire operation. As attendees traveled through each of the business' departments, they were provided with demonstrations of technology in event lighting, touring, video, backline/instrument rentals, and of course, audio! Long-time Showtime partners, VPC, Inc. were on site to lend a helping hand, display green screen technology, and capture footage of the day.

Frederick Mayor Michael O'Connor reacted to the unveiling, expressing, "This expansion is amazing when you see the previous location and how they're so effectively using this new space and the ability to demonstrate the products that they make available. It's a really wonderful addition to the

Frederick community to have them be in Frederick and then grow and expand into a bigger location."

Showtime clients were also on site to see another side of the company that so often travels to them. Alexa Carney, Vice President of Marketing and Communications for Special Olympics Maryland, remarked on the partnership, explaining, "We work with Showtime on our plunge, dunk, gala, and our summer games opening ceremony. They are incredible partners. We could not put on those shows without them." Carney continued, "This warehouse is amazing. Being able to see behind the scenes and kind of seeing all the stuff that we don't see on plunge day or opening ceremonies -It's really incredible." Amy Benton, Director of Development for local charity Heartly House, adds, "Literally, I walked through the door and I am in awe. It's just mind blowing what's happening here."

Showtime was founded in 2006 by owners Scott Tydings and Shawn Hocherl who saw a need for high-end event production services based in the Frederick area. The business rapidly grew into a regional festival, touring, private, and corporate event service. The company now produces events around the world. Hocherl details, "Our business is based in a smaller town [and] we do national events. But you need that small-town resource network to make you successful. I feel like Frederick is special to us, where we have so many local connections and we [have] embedded ourselves into the community."

With the successful opening of this new location, Showtime will continue to offer the latest in event technology, along with outstanding service, to clients near and far.

Showtime Sound LLC is a full-service event production company located in Frederick, Maryland that provides a wide range of audio, lighting, video, staging, and backline for any size event or venue. The Showtime team specializes in production integration. They design, build, and move events from large clubs to touring arenas to outdoor stadiums. From start to finish, Showtime Sound LLC provides turnkey event production.

Ashley Marie, Showtime Sound LLC, 800-231-3072, [email protected], www.showtimesoundllc.com

