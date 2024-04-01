Showtime Sound LLC Moves to New Location in Frederick, Maryland

Live event production company Showtime Sound LLC outgrows old location, but keeps their growing business in The City of Frederick.

FREDERICK, Md., April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On Tuesday, April 9 at 2pm, along with co-hosts from the Frederick County Chamber of Commerce, Showtime Sound LLC will be welcoming guests from the local community for an exclusive look at their new 32,560 square foot audio visual event production services facility in Frederick, Maryland.

The Showtime Ribbon-Cutting and Open House, located at 8421 Broadband Drive, Suite D, Frederick, MD 21701, will feature warehouse tours and demos of their entire operation. Guests will be able to step behind the scenes to see where Showtime designs Bill Burr's custom sound system, see the video walls they supply for University of Maryland's commencement ceremony, learn how the Showtime team plans lighting for events at Madison Square Garden, and more.

Showtime Sound LLC was founded in 2006. Owners Scott Tydings and Shawn Hocherl met through live performances when Shawn's band was touring and Scott provided production services such as audio and lighting for the group. When Shawn decided to leave drumming professionally, he joined forces with Scott to create Showtime Sound LLC. They saw a need for high-end event production services based in the Frederick area. The business rapidly grew into a regional festival, touring, private, and corporate event service. Showtime Sound now produces Audio, Video, Lighting, Staging, and Backline for events around the world.

ABOUT SHOWTIME SOUND LLC

Showtime Sound LLC is a full-service event production company located in Frederick, Maryland that provides a wide range of audio, lighting, video, staging, and backline for any size event or venue. The Showtime team specializes in production integration. They design, build, and move events from large clubs to touring arenas to outdoor stadiums. From start to finish, Showtime Sound LLC provides turn-key event production. showtimesoundllc.com

