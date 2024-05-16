Shreem, an Innovative Pitch Video Platform, Unveiled by Renowned Investor Kevin O'Leary

"Kevin O'Leary has unveiled Shreem, a new pitch video platform for tech and real estate". Currently available exclusively in the UK and Ireland, Shreem offers a dynamic alternative to traditional pitch decks by featuring weekly competitions across 33 channels. The platform, supported by industry giants like Amazon and Google, plans a global expansion. For more details, visit https://www.shreem.ai/.

LONDON, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shreem is unveiled by Kevin O'Leary, celebrated for his insights and investments in tech and real estate. The platform replaces traditional pitch decks with vibrant video pitches, allowing entrepreneurs to effectively showcase their visions and personalities directly to investors.