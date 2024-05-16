Shreem, an Innovative Pitch Video Platform, Unveiled by Renowned Investor Kevin O'Leary

"Kevin O'Leary has unveiled Shreem, a new pitch video platform for tech and real estate". Currently available exclusively in the UK and Ireland, Shreem offers a dynamic alternative to traditional pitch decks by featuring weekly competitions across 33 channels. The platform, supported by industry giants like Amazon and Google, plans a global expansion. For more details, visit https://www.shreem.ai/.
LONDON, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shreem is unveiled by Kevin O'Leary, celebrated for his insights and investments in tech and real estate. The platform replaces traditional pitch decks with vibrant video pitches, allowing entrepreneurs to effectively showcase their visions and personalities directly to investors.
Shreem revolutionizes the tech industry by hosting weekly competitions across 33 channels, where winning pitches are shared with thousands of investors, providing unprecedented exposure and opportunity. Initially available exclusively on the AppStore in the UK and Ireland, the platform will expand globally, supporting 17 languages to accommodate diverse innovators and investors worldwide. Shreem App
Kevin O'Leary comments: "Are you an entrepreneur pitching a deal in tech or real estate? These are two of the largest sectors of the economy. Then you need to learn about Shreem. Shreem is the ultimate pitch video platform app for tech & real estate." Winning pitches will be shared on Instagram: @shreem.ai
Support from industry leaders such as Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and OpenAI has been instrumental, providing resources that bolster our mission to redefine how entrepreneurs and investors discover each other.
For more information, visit Shreem's website: Shreem | Global Pitch Videos.
