Shreveport DWI Arrest Process Explained by Louisiana Attorney Carl Barkemeyer

"A DWI case in Louisiana involves more than just the court process." Post this

Initial Stop and Investigation

DWI investigations in the Shreveport area are commonly conducted by the Shreveport Police Department, Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office, or Louisiana State Police. Traffic stops may occur throughout the city as well as along major roadways such as Interstate 20 and Interstate 49.

During a roadside investigation, officers may request field sobriety tests and may ask questions related to alcohol or drug use. These investigations form the basis for determining whether an arrest will be made.

Arrest and Chemical Testing

If an officer determines there is probable cause, an arrest may follow. In Louisiana, chemical testing—typically a breath test—is usually conducted after the individual is transported to the police station.

Under Louisiana's implied consent law, codified in La. R.S. 32:661 through 32:667, drivers may face administrative consequences for refusing chemical testing, including license suspension.

Administrative License Suspension

A DWI arrest in Shreveport may trigger an administrative license suspension through the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles. This process is separate from the criminal case.

Drivers have a limited period of time of 30 days from the date of arrest to request an administrative hearing to challenge the proposed suspension of their driving privileges.

Court Proceedings in Caddo Parish

Criminal DWI cases in Shreveport are generally handled in Caddo Parish District Court or Shreveport City Court. The process may include an initial appearance or arraignment followed by additional court dates depending on the nature of the charge.

According to Barkemeyer Law Firm, court procedures can vary depending on the specific court handling the case and the circumstances of the arrest.

Understanding the Process

Attorney Carl Barkemeyer notes that many individuals facing a DWI charge are unfamiliar with how the legal system operates.

"A DWI case in Louisiana involves more than just the court process," Barkemeyer said. "There are administrative procedures involving a driver's license, as well as evidentiary issues that can arise from the investigation and testing process."

About Barkemeyer Law Firm

Barkemeyer Law Firm is a Louisiana criminal defense law firm focused on DWI and DUI defense. The firm represents individuals charged with DWI and related offenses in courts throughout Louisiana, including Shreveport and Caddo Parish.

Attorney Carl Barkemeyer has written extensively about Louisiana DWI law and the procedures that follow a DWI arrest.

More information about DWI defense in Shreveport can be found at: https://attorneycarl.com/locations/shreveport/

Media Contact

CB, Barkemeyer Law Firm - DWI Lawyers, 1 3187163441, [email protected], https://attorneycarl.com/

SOURCE Barkemeyer Law Firm - DWI Lawyers