Shriners Children's Earns a Four-Star Rating From Charity Navigator

Since opening its first hospital in 1922, Shriners Children's has made it their mission to improve the lives of children, regardless of the families' ability to pay or insurance status. Over the last century, Shriners Children's has treated more than 1.5 million children from more than 170 countries. Today, their locations in the United States, Canada and Mexico, along with outreach clinics held all over the world, provide innovative care for children with a range of orthopedic issues, burn injuries, craniofacial conditions, spine conditions, spinal cord injuries, colorectal and gastrointestinal conditions, and sports medicine.

"We are delighted to provide Shriners Children's with third-party accreditation that validates their operational excellence," said Michael Thatcher, President and CEO of Charity Navigator. "The Four-Star Rating is the highest possible rating an organization can achieve. We are eager to see the good work that Shriners Children's is able to accomplish in the years ahead."

Charity Navigator analyzes nonprofit performance based on four key indicators, referred to as beacons. Currently, nonprofits can earn scores for the Impact & Results, Accountability & Finance, Culture & Community, and Leadership & Adaptability beacons. Two objectives drive their approach to rating charities: helping donors and celebrating the work of charities.

"We are proud to receive another Four-Star rating from Charity Navigator," said Stuart Sullivan, Chief Philanthropy Officer for Shriners Children's. "This distinction is further validation that our supporters can trust Shriners Children's commitment to good governance and financial health, and feel empowered knowing they are making an impactful difference in the lives of children around the world."

Shriners Children's rating and other information about charitable giving are available free of charge on charitynavigator.org.

About Shriners Children's

Shriners Children's is changing lives every day by providing innovative pediatric specialty care, conducting research to improve the quality of lives, and of care, and offering outstanding educational programs for medical professionals. Our locations in the United States, Canada and Mexico provide care for children with orthopedic conditions, burn injuries, spinal cord injuries and other spine disorders, rehabilitation, sports injuries and craniofacial conditions. All care and services are provided regardless of the families' ability to pay or insurance status. Shriners Children's has treated more than 1.5 million children since its founding in 1922.

For more information on the care provided by Shriners Children's, go to shrinerschildrens.org.

Shriners Hospitals for Children is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and relies on the generosity of donors. All donations are tax deductible to the fullest extent permitted by law.

