Shriners Children's Open Announces Groundbreaking Player Exemption: Lexi Thompson

Florida-based LPGA Tour player, Lexi Thompson, has received an unrestricted sponsor exemption into the upcoming Las Vegas tournament, making her the seventh woman ever to compete in a PGA TOUR event.

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Shriners Children's Open has announced that the Florida-based LPGA Tour player, Lexi Thompson, has received an unrestricted sponsor exemption into the upcoming Las Vegas tournament.

"Shriners Children's support of children with specialty pediatric medical challenges for over 100 years is inspiring, and as we all know, these conditions do not discriminate" states Lexi Thompson, LPGA Tour Player. "I'm hopeful that my ability to play with the men next week at the Shriners Children's Open sends a great message to the young women that you can chase your dream regardless of how hard it is. I cannot wait to come to the city of Las Vegas and I'm grateful to Shriners Children's for this opportunity to spend the week alongside these inspirational kids."

At only 28 years old, Thompson has acquired 11 victories on the LPGA Tour and began her professional career at the age of 15. Known for her distance off the tee, Thompson has represented the United States at six Solheim Cups, and was part of Team USA when golf returned to the Olympics in 2016.

She will be seventh woman ever to compete in a PGA TOUR event. LPGA Tour player Babe Didrikson Zaharias became the first woman to receive a sponsor exemption at The Cascades Open in 1935. Thompson will be the first female to compete since Brittany Lincicome at the 2018 Barbasol Championship.

"We are thrilled to welcome Lexi to the 2023 tournament," states Patrick Lindsey, Executive Director of Shriners Children's Open. "Shriners Children's mission is to help all children live their best life regardless of what medical challenges lay in front of them. We are eager to have Lexi on the course and continue to break through barriers, just as our more than 1.5 million patients do every day."

Thompson will participate in the tournament's first round beginning on Thursday, Oct. 12 at TPC Summerlin and will compete for the $8.4 million purse in a 132-player field.

To learn more about the annual Shriners Children's Open, please visit shrinerschildrensopen.com.

About Shriners Children's Open

The 2023 Shriners Children's Open brings the FedExCup to TPC Summerlin as the PGA TOUR weeklong charitable tournament celebrates 40 years in Las Vegas. Defending champion, Tom Kim will be one of the many top golfers in the world that will participate in the competition and help support the mission of Shriners Children's from Oct. 9 – 15 at TPC Summerlin. For more information, visit www.shrinerschildrensopen.com.

Follow the Shriners Children's Open on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Link to Shriners Children's Open logo: https://spaces.hightail.com/space/EeDE7t9p9b

About Shriners Children's

Shriners Children's is a leader in providing care for orthopedic conditions, burn injuries, spinal cord injuries and other spine disorders, rehabilitation, sports injuries and craniofacial conditions. We also offer specialized services, including orthotics and prosthetics and motion analysis. We strive to provide the care and support our patients need to reach their goals and discover their full potential. In addition, our healthcare system conducts research to improve our patients' quality of life and offers outstanding educational programs for medical professionals. All care and services are provided regardless of the families' ability to pay or insurance status.

Shriners Children's is a nonprofit organization and relies on the generosity of donors. All donations are tax deductible to the fullest extent permitted by law. For more information, including the full range of care disciplines, please visit shrinerschildrens.org.

About PGA TOUR

By showcasing golf's greatest players, the PGA TOUR engages, inspires and positively impacts our fans, partners and communities worldwide.

The PGA TOUR, headquartered in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, co-sanctions tournaments on the PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, Korn Ferry Tour, PGA TOUR LatinoamIrica, PGA TOUR Canada and administers PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry and PGA TOUR University. TOUR members represent the world's best players, hailing from 24 countries and territories. Showcasing the biggest moments in the sport with history and legacy on the line, the PGA TOUR has long-term domestic distribution partnerships for broadcast coverage on CBS, NBC and Golf Channel and video streaming service on ESPN+. Internationally, PGA TOUR coverage is available across 200+ countries and territories in 26 languages via 44 broadcast and digital partners. Virtually all tournaments are organized as non-profit organizations to maximize charitable giving, and to date, tournaments across all Tours have generated more than $3.64 billion.

Fans can follow the PGA TOUR on the new PGA TOUR app and PGATOUR.COM, and on social media channels, including Facebook, Instagram (in Spanish, Korean and Japanese), LinkedIn, TikTok, X (in English and Spanish), WhatsApp (in English and Spanish), WeChat, Weibo, Toutiao, Douyin and LINE.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Mel Bower

Chief Marketing & Communication Officer, Shriners Children's

813-233-6836

[email protected]

shrinerschildrens.org

Kirvin Doak Communications

Kylie Staudenmaier | Julieana Tella

702-737-3100

[email protected]

SOURCE Shriners Children's