Shriners Children's Partners with ThreePeaks Brands to Improve the Lives of Children

"We are extremely excited" said Stuart Sullivan, Chief Philanthropy Officer for Shriners Children's. "This partnership serves as an example of the philanthropic mindset that ThreePeaks Brands, Inc. has for their company, and we are honored they selected Shriners Children's to support."

Shriners Children's is a special, one-of-a-kind healthcare system with a reputation for finding answers and giving families hope for their child's future. Since opening its first hospital in 1922, Shriners Children's has made it their mission to improve the lives of children, regardless of a family's ability to pay or insurance status. Over the last century, Shriners Children's has treated more than 1.5 million children from more than 170 countries. Today, their multiple locations in the United States, Canada, and Mexico provide advanced care for children with a range of orthopedic issues, as well as care for burn injuries, craniofacial conditions, spine care and spinal cord injuries, colorectal and gastrointestinal care, and sports medicine.

The connection between Shriners Children's and ThreePeaks Brands was seeded well before the organizations even knew about each other. "I used to drive by the Shriners Children's location on 19th Avenue in San Francisco," reflected Andy Salis, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing for ThreePeaks Brands, who grew up in San Francisco. "That was the second hospital in the system and was built in 1928. It was beautiful. But what was really beautiful was what they were doing inside to help kids. Everybody in town was proud of the Shriners. And now, decades later, we're proud to be supporting them in their continuing efforts to provide such needed care."

ThreePeaks Brands, Inc. produces, markets, and distributes "functional" foods and beverages, products that not only taste good, but also provide enhanced nutritional value. One of their flagship products is Heathy Dairy® Yogurt Smoothie, a drinkable yogurt that provides 23 essential nutrients, prebiotics, probiotics and active plant botanicals that reduce serum cholesterol.

"We've sold this product to the U.S. Navy for more than six years," Salis said. "The Defense Logistics Agency tested it against all the big-name brands, and it won hands-down. That's why it is the only such product on the Navy's Master Load List and has won their Core Menu Honors status for all six years."

ThreePeaks Brands, Inc. is looking forward to this partnership and supporting Shriners Children's life-changing mission.

"That's what our products do," said Carleton Prince, CEO and President of ThreePeaks Brands, Inc., "they provide enhanced nutrition to improve the lives of our consumers, to help them feel better, live better, get better. What Shriners Children's is doing to improve kids' lives from a medical perspective, ThreePeaks Brands is doing from a nutritional perspective. We are honored to be able to provide support for the critically important work of Shriners Children's. With a portion of every dollar, of every purchase, of every one of our products, going to the organization, this is a very appropriate natural next step in our efforts to improve the health and well-being of people."

Shriners Children's is also looking forward to the partnership.

"ThreePeaks Brands not only provides beneficial products, but they, too, share a commitment to improving lives, which is what Shriners Children's is all about," said Mel Bower, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer for Shriners Children's. "This partnership is a great fit for both organizations, and we are looking forward to what we can accomplish together in the future."

ABOUT SHRINERS CHILDREN'S

For more information on the care provided by Shriners Children's, go to shrinerschildrens.org.

Shriners Hospitals for Children is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and relies on the generosity of donors. All donations are tax deductible to the fullest extent permitted by law.

ABOUT THREEPEAKS BRANDS

ThreePeaks Brands, Inc. produces, markets, and distributes high-quality nutritional foods, beverages, and supplements in selective high-value, high-return niche categories. Using cutting-edge science to solve real-world nutritional challenges on an individual basis, ThreePeaks Brands focuses on improving the lives of individuals by helping them achieve whatever goals they might have, whether it's peak enjoyment out of better health and happiness, peak experience in weekend recreation, or peak performance on the job or on the athletic field. We use Peak Science to develop Peak Nutrition to empower a Peak You™.

For more information about ThreePeaks Brands, Inc., go to www.threepeaksbrands.com

Media Contact

Ashley Ozols-Thomas, Shriners Children's, 1 813-499-4273, [email protected], shrinerschildrens.org

