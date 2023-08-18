Shuckin' Shack Oyster Bar Announces 2nd Annual Fresh & Raw Tour Together with Truist in Support of the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society

The free live music tour will span 16 stops at 16 different Shuckin' Shack locations and will include headlining performances from The Voice's Barrett Barber and singer-songwriter Taylor Goyette.

WILMINGTON, N.C., Aug. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hold onto your oyster shucker, seafood lovers! Shuckin' Shack, everyone's favorite seafood restaurant franchise, is back at it again, and this time they're turning up the volume with the Fresh & Raw Tour 2023, a free concert series and charity event launched together with Truist in support of the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. Building on the success of last year's event, which raised over $52,000, this year's tour promises to be an unforgettable experience for fans and supporters alike.

"Our Fresh & Raw Tour isn't just some generic concert series — it's a giant community party with talented, successful musicians and a shared passion for shaking things up," said Jonathan Weathington, CEO of Shuckin' Shack. "At Shuckin' Shack, we don't just sling oysters — we serve up a vibe, and this Fresh & Raw Tour? It's our declaration that while we know our seafood, we also know how to throw a great party while raising money for a good cause — it has become an event that people look forward to."

So, who are the headliners rocking the Shack this year?

Barrett Baber: This country rockstar, who gained fame as a contestant on season 9 of NBC's The Voice (where he received the coveted four chair turn), is ready to serenade you with his chart-toppers, including his Certified Platinum single "Nothin' On You," recorded by Cody Johnson.

Taylor Goyette: Up-and-coming and downright captivating, Taylor's soulful melodies will make you dance, laugh and maybe even shed a tear (in a good way!). His new single, "Show Goes On," is going viral with over 20 million views on social media.

Plus, there will be local artists opening at every stop! And guess what? You get to play judge and jury. Vote for your favorite opener, and they'll win a trip to Nashville to be featured on-stage with Barrett Baber and Taylor Goyette during a show produced by Grindhouse Nashville.

"I'm extremely excited to be on the road with Shuckin' Shack," said Baber. "This kind of show in these types of venues give attendees the chance to connect with artists and songs on a level they don't normally get to experience. I think folks will leave these performances feeling like they got a glimpse behind the curtain of what it's like to chase the Nashville dream."

In addition to the great musical lineup, there will also be featured contests and food & drink specials (exact pricing varies by location). Each location will also be giving away free Shuckin' Shack for a Year to one lucky winner who participates via their local Shuckin' Shack's social media pages and attends the show.

The full tour schedule as follows:

September 13th - Summerville, SC at 6pm

September 14th - West Ashley, SC at 6pm

September 15th - Easley, SC at 6pm

September 16th - Cumming, GA at 6pm

September 21st - Raleigh, NC at 6pm

September 22nd - Rocky Mount, NC at 6pm

September 23rd - Jacksonville, NC at 6pm

September 24th - Surf City, NC at 6pm

September 27th - Ocala, FL at 6pm

September 28th - Wesley Chapel, FL at 6pm

September 30th - Frederick, MD at 2pm (full day music festival)

October 1st - Naperville, IL at 2pm

October 4th - Salisbury, NC at 6pm

October 5th - Wilmington, NC at 6pm

October 6th - Leland, NC at 6pm

October 7th - Carolina Beach, NC at 11am (full day music festival)

Last year, the Fresh & Raw Tour raised $52,000 for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, a cause that holds special significance for the Shuckin' Shack network as Co-Founder Matt Piccinin is a survivor of Leukemia.

"I'm a survivor because of the funds raised by LLS," said Piccinin. "It gives me hope that the funds raised go to the research and treatments associated with Leukemia, it gives the survivors hope that they can be around their family for years to come."

This year, the brand is aiming higher, louder and tastier. The tour also serves as an opportunity to introduce new customers to the brand and make a lasting impression.

"With incredible headliners, the support of our dedicated Franchise Owners and local artists, we're not just here to entertain — we're here to inspire," said Weathington. "Grab your friends, your appetite and your dancing shoes, and join us for 'A Good Shuckin' Time!'"

Don't miss this opportunity to enjoy incredible live music and delicious seafood, all while supporting a vital cause. To contribute to the Fresh & Raw Tour fundraising efforts, visit https://www.theshuckinshack.com/freshandrawtour/.

About Shuckin' Shack:

Shuckin' Shack Oyster Bar grew out of a vision for a local establishment that would appeal to families of all ages. A place where friends and family can enjoy fresh, delicious meals and creative cocktails in an environment that exudes relaxation. Shuckin' Shack offers its guests a "lifestyle experience" in addition to exceptional seafood. The brand started as a 900-square-foot shack in Carolina Beach, North Carolina, in 2007 and began franchising in 2014. Today, Shuckin' Shack has grown to 19 locations across seven states. To learn more about Shuckin' Shack, visit http://www.theshuckinshack.com.

