Shulgin Farm Announces Seed Crystal Campaign to Preserve Psychedelic History and Build Community Hub

"Sasha and Ann devoted their lives to understanding psychedelics as tools for growth and healing," said Wendy Tucker, Ann's daughter and Chair of the Shulgin Farm Board of Directors. "Sasha used to say that taking a psychedelic was like opening a door to a rich and fascinating room. The Farm was the safe space where they mapped those inner worlds."

Over more than four decades, with the knowledge and permission of authorities, the Shulgins meticulously documented the subjective effects of hundreds of novel psychoactive compounds. Their influential books PiHKAL and TiHKAL, based on their groundbreaking research, have inspired countless scientists, therapists, and explorers of consciousness.

Now, the psychedelic community has the chance to continue the Shulgins' journey of discovery by supporting Shulgin Farm's preservation and evolution. The Seed Crystal Campaign, named after the catalytic role of seed crystals in sparking growth, aims to raise $3 million to establish the Farm as a psychedelic cultural center. Donors who contribute $10,000 or more will be honored as Seed Crystal Stewards.

Funds from the campaign will be used to acquire the property, house the Shulgin archive, improve facilities, and create an inviting space for seminars, weddings, and events at the intersection of psychedelic science, therapy, art, and spirituality. By protecting this historic site, Shulgin Farm will educate and inspire future generations.

The Shulgins' legacy has never been more relevant. Clinical trials are demonstrating the efficacy of psychedelics like MDMA and psilocybin for treating PTSD, depression, addiction, and end-of-life anxiety. Prestigious institutions including Johns Hopkins and NYU have opened psychedelic research centers. Governments are reevaluating prohibitionist drug policies. Amid this "psychedelic renaissance," Shulgin Farm will be a vital hub.

"Ann and Sasha showed us how to work responsibly with psychedelics to explore the mind, nurture well-being, and build community," noted Tucker. "They grew a worldwide family from their home. With the psychedelic movement blossoming, it's the perfect time to open the Farm's doors to everyone who dreams of a wiser, kinder, and more connected world."

To learn more about the Seed Crystal Campaign or make a donation, visit shulginfarm.org

