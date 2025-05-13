Shulman Rogers Becomes Official Legal Partner of the Mauloa SMB Accelerator

"Shulman Rogers is proud to support the Mauloa SMB Accelerator and its mission to empower local businesses. This partnership aligns perfectly with our commitment to fostering the success of businesses in the Washington D.C. metropolitan area." - Scott Museles, Shulman Rogers Managing Shareholder Post this

"As a longtime client, Mauloa is thrilled to partner with Shulman Rogers, a highly respected legal firm in the region with a deep understanding of the landscape for middle-market companies," said Andrew Sachs, Mauloa Founding Partner. "Having been an active member of the local business community for over 25 years, we aim to make a positive contribution to our economy during this challenging time."

Scott Museles, Managing Shareholder at Shulman Rogers, commented, "Shulman Rogers is proud to support the Mauloa SMB Accelerator and its mission to empower local businesses. We recognize the significant potential of the participating companies and are eager to help them achieve their strategic objectives. This partnership aligns perfectly with our commitment to fostering the success of businesses in the Washington D.C. metropolitan area."

Qualified companies are encouraged to apply for the Mauloa SMB Accelerator through this dedicated form or by visiting www.mauloainc.com/contact. The deadline for applications is August 8, 2025.

About Mauloa

We are long-term investors who provide owner liquidity and working capital to family-owned businesses to accelerate growth. We invest $10-30 million for 30-40% of your middle-market company without using debt, ruining your culture, or ever forcing you to sell. Instead, we all receive regular cash distributions from profits, which keeps everyone's interests ENDLESSLY aligned. Qualified companies must do over $20M in revenue, generate at least $3M in cash flow (not EBITDA), and be led by people that we "like, trust, and admire." Originally founded in 2007 as Sachs Capital, Mauloa, which means "endless" in Hawaiian, has deployed over $200M and partnered with more than 20 companies, mostly in business services.

About Shulman Rogers

Shulman Rogers is one of the largest law firms in the Washington, D.C. Metropolitan area, offering clients a full range of business and personal legal services. The firm's experienced attorneys provide sophisticated, comprehensive counsel for clients in a broad array of areas including real estate, corporate, litigation, intellectual property, start-up, M&A and employment law, as well as a host of personal services. For more information, visit ShulmanRogers.com.

