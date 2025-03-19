SIAE Microelettronica Announced Quad-Carrier Microwave System

Four separate, simultaneous RF carriers yield up to 4Gbps throughput in a compact, outdoor, all-weather enclosure

DALLAS, March 19, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SIAE MICROELETTRONICA a global supplier and innovator of licensed microwave backhaul solutions announced today the availability of its ASNKQ, Quad-Carrier microwave radio for carriers, service providers and enterprise networks in North America.

Used in conjunction with the AGS20L and AGS20M Universal Aggregation Platform, SIAE MICROELECTTRONICA's ASNKQ delivers four simultaneous RF carriers in either ACCP (adjacent channel co-polarity) or XPIC (two carriers, cross-polarity) operation. Supporting independent RF channel bandwidths from 20 MHz to 80 MHz (FCC) or 14 MHz to 112 MHz (ETSI), ASNKQ yields unprecedented microwave radio capacity of up to 4 Gbps full duplex in a single outdoor unit. Simplifying installation, ASNKQ mounts directly to the back of the antenna without the need for combiners or waveguide. ASNKQ offers flexibility in link planning for congested networks while its unique RF branching system eases the implementation of complex microwave radio links.

The AGS20 Aggregator provides carrier-class, multi-technology traffic aggregation with carrier Ethernet, IP/MPLS services while maintaining support for legacy PDH traffic.

Additionally, ASNKQ operates in conjunction with the ALFOplus80MBLX 10 Gbps millimeter wave radio system to provide a unique multi-band (MBL) solution for operators, service providers and enterprise users. Multiband Link operation extends e-band connections at multi-mile distances with the augmentation of licensed microwave traffic to maintain high availability connections.

"Our ASNKQ radio significantly improves multi-gigabit connectivity in the licensed microwave bands", said Adriano Mauri, General Manager, SIAE US/UK for SIAE MICROELETTRONICA. "The combination of ASNKQ with our ALFOplus80MBLX to form multi-band links, solves carriers and service providers high capacity connectivity challenges as they build out networks for 5G and beyond."

SIAE MICROELETTRONICA's ASNKQ and 80MBLX solutions will be on display at the WISPAmerica 2025 show in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma from March 24 - 26, 2025. Please stop by booth 518 to learn more about these innovative solutions.

About SIAE MICROELETTRONICA

SIAE MICROELETTRONICA is an Italian company leader in wireless communication technology, offering to telecom operators advanced solutions for microwave and millimeter-wave backhaul, services and design. SIAE MICROELETTRONICA designs and produces its own RF components end-to-end from silicon up to system level liaising over in-house RF laboratories, clean-room facilities and complete product assembly. The company is headquartered near Milano, Italy and cover the global market with more than 20 operating affiliates worldwide

Media Contact

Joseph Schraml, SIAE Microelettronica, Inc, 1 4692622247, [email protected], www.siaemic.com

SOURCE SIAE Microelettronica, Inc