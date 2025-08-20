Siari, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, Appoints Guillermo Varela as General Manager

Guillermo Varela brings a distinctive global perspective to Siari, the ninth Ritz-Carlton Reserve and second on mainland Mexico's Pacific Coast

RIVIERA NAYARIT, Mexico, Aug. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Siari, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, set to debut in Winter 2025, has appointed Guillermo Varela as General Manager. Located within the 800-acre private community of Nauka between the Sierra Madre mountains and the Pacific Ocean, the property will join the exclusive Ritz-Carlton Reserve portfolio, known for its rare and immersive destinations deeply connected to their locales.

In his new role, Varela will oversee all operations for the resort's 86 keys, including a five-bedroom presidential suite, and elevated Ritz-Carlton Residences featuring 34 turnkey four- and five-bedroom ocean view residences. With more than 15 years of international leadership experience, he is recognized for fostering teams that deliver exceptional service while honoring local culture.

"Siari, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, represents a rare opportunity to bring the brand's ethos to one of Mexico's most captivating coastal landscapes," said Varela. "Alongside a passionate team, we look forward to welcoming guests to a place where thoughtful design, refined culinary experiences, and a profound connection to nature and culture create an unforgettable journey for guests to return to, time and time again."

A native of Costa Rica and raised in Spain, Varela's career has spanned luxury properties across the globe, most recently as Managing Director of a leading hotel in San Miguel de Allende. In addition to his hospitality leadership, he serves as a tourism advisor for the city's government, further shaping his expertise in destination stewardship and cultural engagement.

Anchoring the private community of Nauka, Siari, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve will feature the region's largest swimmable beach—spanning over 4.5 miles—five distinct culinary venues led by acclaimed Mexican chef David Castro Hussong, an 18-hole Tom Fazio–designed championship golf course, a locally inspired wellness center rooted in indigenous traditions, and immersive environmental programming, including a highly educational kids' club. Designed by Mexico City–based Bernardi + Peschard Arquitectura, the resort's contemporary design harmonizes with lush jungle, mangrove, and ocean views. The property is easily accessible via a new high-speed toll road, located 45 minutes from Puerto Vallarta International Airport (PVR) and 35 minutes from Tepic International Airport (TPQ) with a private FBO. In addition, the Nauka community also features an on-property helipad and deep-slip marina.

