Siari Riviera Nayarit, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, Redefines Weddings, Gatherings and Meetings Through the Harmony of Land, Sea and Spirit

"The connection between land, sea and culture allows us to create experiences that feel both elevated and deeply personal, honoring and preserving the legacy of Huichol heritage while immersing guests in the natural beauty of the Emerald Coast." Post this

The resort features six distinct venues spanning approximately 1,396 square meters of event space, accommodating up to 300 guests across indoor and outdoor settings. Signature spaces include Naao Garden, the resort's largest outdoor venue, alongside Ríku Tuaí, Pacific Garden, Sala Tovará, Estero Garden and Zula Garden, each offering a curated setting for weddings, social celebrations and corporate gatherings.

At Siari, weddings and events are conceived as multi-day, fully immersive experiences. Each celebration is developed in collaboration with dedicated on-property event specialists and Reserve hosts, who work closely with guests to design bespoke programming that reflects the rhythm, traditions and natural beauty of Riviera Nayarit, with Huichol culture thoughtfully and respectfully integrated as an essential, living element of the guest journey, never ornamental but deeply rooted in place. From oceanfront ceremonies and cliffside receptions to rehearsal dinners, engagement celebrations and private gatherings, every moment is crafted to feel singular, intuitive and deeply connected to its setting.

"At Siari, the setting itself plays a central role in how gatherings come to life," said Royer Segura, Director of Sales & Marketing, Siari Riviera Nayarit, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve. "The connection between land, sea and culture allows us to create experiences that feel both elevated and deeply personal, honoring and preserving the legacy of Huichol heritage while immersing guests in the natural beauty of the Emerald Coast."

Culinary offerings at Siari, led by renowned Chef David Castro Hussong, draw inspiration from the region's rich heritage, blending indigenous ingredients, coastal influences and contemporary techniques to create thoughtfully curated menus across each dining experience. This culinary journey extends seamlessly into the events program, where, alongside Executive Chef Alejandro Melendez, elevated banquet experiences are complemented by destination-driven programming that reflects the culture and terroir of Nayarit, fostering a deeper connection to place.

Each culinary moment is carefully tailored to both the destination and the preferences of every host, with the flexibility to accommodate a wide range of dietary needs and formats.

Wellness experiences at Siari further shape the rhythm of each event, offering moments of restoration and connection woven seamlessly into the celebration. Centered around Há Yeka, the resort's expansive wellness sanctuary, guests are invited to engage in rituals inspired by Nayarit's indigenous traditions, from guided healing practices and hydrotherapy journeys to nature-based experiences that draw from the surrounding jungle and sea, further deepening the connection between land, culture and wellbeing.

Accommodations across 86 rooms, including suites, villas, as well as the Siari Estate—a five-bedroom presidential suite—and 34 residences from four to five bedrooms, create a harmonious flow between guest stays and event programming, making Siari particularly well-suited for full or partial buyouts, where privacy, continuity and personalization are paramount. All accommodations feature ocean views, complemented by expansive private residences that offer an elevated option for wedding parties, multi-generational gatherings and VIP guest experiences. This residential scale, paired with the Reserve's signature approach to service, allows celebrations to unfold with a level of discretion and fluidity rarely found in traditional resort environments.

Rooted in the ethos of Ritz-Carlton Reserve, where experiences are designed to be intimate, unscripted and culturally resonant, Siari positions weddings and events not simply as occasions, but as transformative gatherings shaped by human connection and a profound sense of place.

As Riviera Nayarit continues to emerge as a destination for discerning global travelers, Siari introduces a new standard for celebrations in Mexico, one defined not by scale, but by authenticity, immersion and the rare privilege of hosting in a place that feels entirely exclusive, set along the Emerald Coast where nature, culture and spirit exist in complete harmony.

Guests arriving by private jet, helicopter or yacht will enjoy direct arrival through Siari's private FBO services, two on-site helipads and deep-slip marina access, ensuring effortless connectivity to this secluded stretch of Mexico's Emerald Coast.

Siari lies 45 minutes from Puerto Vallarta International Airport and 35 minutes from Tepic International Airport, with expanded routes from US markets, including Los Angeles, San Diego, Houston, Seattle, Atlanta and more.

About Siari Riviera Nayarit, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve

Siari Riviera Nayarit, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, is an ultra-luxury resort located along the Riviera Nayarit coastline, set between the Sierra Madre mountains and the Pacific Ocean. As part of an exclusive portfolio of Ritz-Carlton Reserve properties worldwide, Siari offers a highly personalized and immersive hospitality experience rooted in nature, culture and craftsmanship, with 86 accommodations, including suites, villas, as well as the Siari Estate—a five-bedroom presidential suite—and 34 residences from four to five bedrooms, curated dining, wellness and bespoke programming designed to connect guests to the destination in meaningful ways.

For more information or to make a reservation, please visit www.ritzcarlton.com/en/hotels/pvrcc-siari-riviera-nayarit-a-ritz-carlton-reserve or follow along on Instagram, @siarireserve.

Images (Credit: Siari Riviera Nayarit, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve)

ABOUT THE RITZ-CARLTON HOTEL COMPANY, LLC

Delivering the Gold Standard in service in coveted destinations around the world, The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, LLC currently operates 125 hotels in over 35 countries and territories. From iconic urban destinations to stretches of paradise in untouched corners of the earth, The Ritz-Carlton offers the opportunity for true discovery and transformative escapes that stay with guests long after they depart. Committed to thoughtful innovation, The Ritz-Carlton encompasses two groundbreaking brand extensions, Ritz-Carlton Reserve and The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection. Ritz-Carlton Reserve is a collection of rare estates set apart from the world, where personalized care and cultural immersion are paramount. The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection translates the brand's legendary service and hospitality for sea, reimagining the ultra-luxury cruising category. For more information or reservations, visit the company website at www.ritzcarlton.com, for the latest company updates, visit news.marriott.com and to join the live conversation, use #RCMemories and follow along on Facebook, X, and Instagram. The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, L.L.C. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). The Ritz-Carlton is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including complimentary nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com. The Ritz-Carlton is committed to supporting the destinations where it operates through Community Footprints, the company's social and environmental responsibility program.

Media Contact

Media Contact, Siari Riviera Nayarit, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, 1 (203) 962-2893, [email protected], https://www.ritzcarlton.com/en/hotels/pvrcc-siari-riviera-nayarit-a-ritz-carlton-reserve/overview/

SOURCE Siari Riviera Nayarit, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve