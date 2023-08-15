Sibme Unveils AI Tool to Save Teachers' Time and Strengthen Coaching Conversations

"Teachers have so much on their plates—from creating lesson plans to ensuring each of their students grows and grasps important concepts and lessons," said Dave Wakefield, Chief Executive Officer of Sibme. Tweet this

"Teachers have so much on their plates—from creating lesson plans to ensuring each of their students grows and grasps important concepts and lessons," said Dave Wakefield, Chief Executive Officer of Sibme. "When we created Sibme, we set out to make sure professional learning opportunities were based on evidence of practice and designed to save valuable time. Sibme AI does just that and takes some of the extra work off teachers' and instructional leaders' shoulders to analyze recorded classroom instruction—while still providing the insights teachers need to work with their instructional coaches and grow in their craft."

Sibme AI automatically transcribes a video or audio recording and then uses data from the transcription and video to generate reports on a variety of quantitative metrics about classroom instruction. Those key metrics allow teachers to self-reflect on what's working and not working in their classroom, collaborate with their colleagues and engage in authentic, data-focused coaching conversations. The tailored metrics provide direction and opportunities for rich discussions when teachers work with their instructional coaches one-on-one, helping them pinpoint areas for potential growth together.

A technology breakthrough, Sibme AI uses natural language processing to analyze the actual words spoken in a video or audio recording—providing insights into the types of language used in a classroom, the use of academic language, the level of rigor in questions and even the tone of voice used during classroom instruction.

Sibme AI provides important insights, such as:

The amount of time teachers spent talking during classroom instruction, compared to the amount of time their students spent talking

When students raised their hands or asked questions

The different types of questions asked, including open-ended and close-ended questions

The Flesch-Kincaid grade level teachers presented during classroom instruction

The words spoken per minute by teachers and the overall sentiment of their language

The use of behavior specific praise and generic praise

Data from Sibme AI is presented in an easy-to-use dashboard and in a variety of reports. Plus, since Sibme AI is built into the Sibme dashboard, teachers can combine reporting data from Sibme AI with time-stamped comments, attachments and other evidence of practice to gain a complete understanding of their classroom instruction.

About Sibme

Sibme's mission is to impact student success by combining innovative, user-friendly technology solutions, implementation expertise, and ongoing support and partnership to connect educators and transform the way they learn and grow professionally. Sibme was founded in 2013 by David Wakefield, a Houston-area teacher. Since then, Sibme has helped thousands of current and future teachers in schools throughout the world. Sibme is proud to support the work of schools in major school districts and charter networks around the country. https://www.sibme.com.

