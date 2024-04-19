Sicilia DOC Announces Third Edition of Sicilian Wine Maestro Competition

An Annual Sommelier Competition in New York City That Raises Awareness of Sicilian Wines among US Wine Professionals

New York, April 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sicilia DOC announces the third edition of its Sicilian Wine Maestro Competition after the resounding successes of the event's past releases. The competition is aimed at American wine professionals who are interested in learning more about Sicila DOC wines and encouraging the increase of their popularity in the US.

The application process is quick and engaging: after filling up an easy form, applicants will take part in a two-round competition that includes both a creative presentation on social media and a structured exam. Three finalists will be invited to New York City to compete for the Maestro title on Wednesday, June 19th and to participate in a blind Sicilian wine tasting challenge. On the same day, finalists will also tour iconic Sicilian restaurants to gain a better understanding of how Sicilians have left their mark on the city. The winner will be announced on Thursday, June 20th, and the Maestro will be invited on a trip to Sicily in September 2024

"We are excited to announce the third edition of our sommelier competition," says Antonio Rallo, President of the Sicilia DOC Consortium. "It is important for the Consortium to continue to engage with an American audience of wine professionals. Through the competition, Sicilia DOC's wines gain recognition for their quality and value, and by engaging with new audiences, our producers are exposed to new possibilities for distribution. This is a great moment for Sicilian wines in the US and the DOC is committed to raising awareness among the country's industry professionals."

The Sicilia DOC Consortium is devoted to strengthening the reputation of Sicilian wines and educating markets about their producers' innovative, high-quality, and sustainably-focused winemaking. This universal commitment has helped the DOC gain interest and recognition for its remarkable wines worldwide.

The sommeliers and wine professionals competing for the Sicilian Wine Maestro title will be challenged to prove their knowledge of Sicily's rich history and culture, as well as understand the evolution of the island's viticulture and winemaking that is currently being reshaped by a new generation of winemakers. A panel of judges soon to be announced will evaluate the participants during each qualifying phase of the competition.

For more information, email [email protected], visit the competition's application form, or follow Wines of Sicilia DOC on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.

About Sicilia DOC

Established in 2011, the Sicilia DOC Consortium and its producers represent centuries of winemaking history, as well as the future of viticulture on the island. Positioned as the crossroads of the Mediterranean, the region is truly a mosaic of terroirs, cultures, culinary traditions, and very interestingly, fine wines. Sicilia DOC supports the enhancement of quality-driven winemaking and local grape varieties, specifically Nero d'Avola and Grillo, ensuring a genuine representation of the land in each bottle. The Consortium's sustainable approach is also promoted by the SOStain Foundation, which provides growers with educational tools to embrace organic practices. For further information, please visit winesofsicily.com.

