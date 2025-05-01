Sicilian Boxed Natural Wine Brand Alileo and Roberta's Pizza Announce First of its Kind Collaboration

"Besides the good food at Roberta's, we really love their attitude and style so we're super excited to have the opportunity to provide patrons with this exclusive offering. Afterall, everyone knows pizza and wine couldn't be a more perfect pairing!," said Antonio Bertone, co-founder of Alileo. Post this

"As Roberta's tends to be an incubator for progressive entrepreneurship, Alileo seemed like a perfect partner for our brand," said Brandon Hoy, owner of Roberta's. "Our restaurant encourages a 'house party' type of atmosphere and having the opportunity to offer our customers a box of wine to share among friends just made complete sense to me. We're really excited to launch this just as patio season is beginning."

Exclusively designed for Roberta's, the collaboration will be available in Alileo's Rosato, Bianco and Zibibbo in the 1.5L format. Distributed by Union Beer, Alileo will be offered in Roberta's New York locations including Penn Station, Brooklyn Bushwick and Brooklyn Domino Park as well as the Los Angeles locations in Culver City and Studio City. For more information about Roberta's, please visit www.robertaspizza.com. For information or to purchase Alileo, please visit www.alileowines.com.

About Alileo

Alileo is a Sicilian natural boxed wine brand. Founded by Antonio Bertone and Alexandra Drane, Alileo is produced in partnership with Bertone's family in Sicily and imported to the United States. Their bag-in-box natural wines are made using traditional methods with varietals from the West Coast of Sicily. Alileo was awarded three medals by the Decanter World Wine Awards 2023, the world's leading wine competition. Alileo were awarded silver for the Syrah and bronze for the Young Grillo and Rosato Bronzato. For more information, visit www.alileowines.com.

About Roberta's

Tucked away in the lively, bohemian enclave of Bushwick, Brooklyn, Roberta's helped pave the way for the borough's thriving food scene. The creation of Brandon Hoy and Carlo Mirarchi has, since its opening in January of 2008, become a neighborhood institution, an international culinary destination, and an incubator for progressive entrepreneurship.

Roberta's, long known and loved for its wood-fired Neapolitan style pizzas, offers a vast array of creatively composed dishes that push past traditional culinary boundaries. Over the last 17 years, Roberta's has developed into a multi-faceted compound with communal seating, private tables, and a sun soaked atrium. It has been home to a rooftop greenhouse, an artisanal bread bakery, takeaway and delivery pizza kitchen, as well as a Tiki Bar, Heritage Radio studio, and a garden. Built inside a former manufacturing building, Roberta's progressive expansion incorporates shipping containers and multiple buildings combined with an ad hoc art and design aesthetic.

Roberta's offsite locations include: the first Manhattan brick and mortar site at UrbanSpace Vanderbilt market; seasonal popups at Madison Square Eats, Frieze Art Fair, Governors ball, Panorama and The Meadows Music Festivals in New York, in addition to a pizza popup in the Jungle Plaza of The Miami Design District, and a special weekend event at Dusek's Chicago to name a few. Additionally, Roberta's helped build the Brooklyn Grange in 2010, a one-acre rooftop farm and event space in Queens, NY.

