Sicilian Boxed Natural Wine Brand Alileo Launches Pop-Up Wine Experience Bringing a Taste of Sicily to Salem, New Hampshire's Tuscan Village

The Alileo Sicilian Summer Experience will launch with the Tuscan Village Summer Food & Wine Festival The Artisan Hotel on July 31, 2024

SALEM, N.H., Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Alileo, a Boston-based Sicilian boxed natural wine brand, and Tuscan Brands have announced the launch of "Alileo Sicilian Summer Experience", a pop-up wine experience that will bring Sicily to Salem, New Hampshire's Tuscan Village this summer through October 2024. The pop-up will serve a curated menu of Alileo's unique still and sparkling wine varietals, a Tuscan Village exclusive Alileo Sangria and summer favorite rosé style Frozato. Alileo's wines have been named among the best boxed wines by media outlets such as Food & Wine, VinePair, Men's Journal and the NBC Today Show.

"We are thrilled to bring our pop-up Sicilian wine experience to Tuscan Village," said Antonio Bertone, co-founder of Alileo. "We founded Alileo in partnership with our family back in Sicily to pay homage to our Sicilian roots. The result is fantastic wines made on the West coast of Sicily that are meant to be enjoyed with family and friends. We hope residents and guests alike will feel as though they've been transported to a piazza in Palermo!"

"Tuscan Village is the go-to destination for folks of all walks of life who want to eat, shop and play. Our partnership with Alileo adds to our community experience that make residents proud and leave guests coveting a chance to return," said Jose Luis Betancur, Director of Beverage at Tuscan Brands. "We know that everyone will love this slice of Sicily in their backyard."

The "Alileo Sicilian Summer Experience" will kick off on July 31, 2024 with the Tuscan Village

Summer Wine & Food Festival at The Artisan Hotel and be open through October. It will feature the Alileo Ape Wine Truck, which will be stationed in different locations throughout Tuscan Village during the pop-up experience. It will be open Saturdays & Sundays from 12pm-5pm. Reservations are not available.

For more information about Tuscan Village and ongoing event announcements, please visit www.tuscanvillagesalem.com/events/. For information or to purchase Alileo, please visit www.alileowines.com.

About Alileo

Alileo is a Sicilian natural boxed wine brand. Founded by Antonio Bertone and Alexandra Drane, Alileo is produced in partnership with Bertone's family in Sicily and imported to the United States. Their bag-in-box natural wines are made using traditional methods with varietals from the West Coast of Sicily. Alileo was awarded three medals by the Decanter World Wine Awards 2023, the world's leading wine competition. Alileo were awarded silver for the Syrah and bronze for the Young Grillo and Rosato Bronzato. For more information, visit www.alileowines.com.

About Tuscan Village

In 2016, Tuscan Brands acquired the 170 acre property formally known as the Rockingham Park with the vision of transforming it into a 3.8M SF mixed-use super regional destination. Five years later, the development has opened two phases and has exploded with national brands such as Mass General Brigham, L.L.Bean, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn, Marriott Hotels, 1200+ Luxury residences, and over 1M SF of state of the art life science campus space. Joe's vision has come to life as a destination where people can live, work, stay and play. For more information, please visit www.tuscanvillagesalem.com.

