Sicilian Boxed Wine Brand, Alileo, Joins the Sustainable Wine Roundtable

"We are proud to be joining the SWR and furthering our commitment to environmental, social, and economic sustainability in the wine industry," said Antonio Bertone, co-founder of Alileo. "Since the moment we started Alileo, it has always been our intention to build a brand that disrupts the status quo in the industry and drives change for the betterment of our communities and environment. We look forward to collaborating with SWR and other members towards our collective goals."

Alileo wines are natural, low intervention wines that are produced using traditional methods with grape varietals from the Wild West Coast of Sicily. There are no added sulfites or sugars, and the wines are offered in the most eco-friendly packaging available. By reducing energy, waste, and emissions, Alileo lowers operational costs, which means they can offer their high-quality wines at very reasonable prices. Alileo is available in Syrah, Young Bianco, Zibibbo Macerato, and Rosato Bronzato wines and can be purchased online at www.alileowines.com and in fine wine retailers in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Vermont, New York and Texas.

About Alileo

Alileo is a sustainable Sicilian boxed wine brand. Founded by Antonio Bertone and Alexandra Drane, Alileo is produced in partnership with Bertone's family in Sicily and imported to the United States. Their bag-in-box organic wines are made using traditional methods with varietals from the West Coast of Sicily. In 2025, Alileo received B Corp™ certification from non-profit organization B Lab™ and is a proud member of the Sustainable Wine Roundtable (SWR). Alileo has been named a best box wine by Food & Wine and Vinepair and was awarded three medals by the Decanter World Wine Awards 2023, the world's leading wine competition. Alileo were awarded silver for the Syrah and bronze for the Young Grillo and Rosato Bronzato. For more information, visit www.alileowines.com.

