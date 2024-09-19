SICK and InOrbit.AI Achieve Groundbreaking Advances in Robot and Facility Operations

InOrbit.AI's RobOps platform now features an integration with SICK's Tag-LOC System, making workflows between robots, people, and manually operated vehicles a reality

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Enterprises are increasingly turning to the use of automation to augment their staff alongside manually-operated vehicles and equipment, making effectively orchestrating the workflows within a facility more challenging - until now.

SICK, the leader in sensor intelligence, and InOrbit.AI, the leading cloud-based RobOps platform, are collaborating to enhance operational safety and efficiency. The integration of SICK's Tag-LOC System with InOrbit's platform dramatically extends customers' ability to manage a wide range of mobile equipment. In addition to InOrbit's existing support for autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) and automated guided vehicles (AGVs), it is now possible to track and orchestrate the movement of manually-operated vehicles and equipment like forklifts, pallet jacks, and carts, allowing consistent management of all assets.

The SICK Tag-LOC system consists of fixed antennas and low-cost ultra-wideband tags that can be attached to equipment, inventory or even workers' safety gear. The seamless integration with InOrbit enables support for hybrid fleets combining autonomous, guided and manual vehicles within a single platform. This unlocks congruent real-time analytics across vehicles, as well as the execution of complex workflows in accordance with traffic rules. For instance, a traffic management rule can be set up to give priority at an intersection to a person pushing a cart or driving a forklift, so that any mobile robots will let the person through first.

"For the first time, customers in industries such as 3PL and manufacturing can have robots, people, manually-operated vehicles and fixed infrastructure like security cameras, automatic doors, chargers and other IoT devices working together in harmony through InOrbit's RobOps platform," Florian Pestoni, CEO and Founder of InOrbit said. "This is an important step forward in enabling software-defined operations."

"SICK and InOrbit share the goal of making it easy for humans and technology to work together," David Adams, Director of Strategy and Business Exploration at SICK stated. "We are excited that our Tag-LOC System helps further this goal for our shared customers."

This solution is immediately available to customers looking to integrate their manual and automated vehicles.

About InOrbit.AI

We make robots work. Headquartered in Mountain View, California, InOrbit.AI is the leading platform for AI-powered RobOps at scale. The company empowers robot developers and enterprises to maximize the potential of every robot. InOrbit's multi-cloud platform enables efficient robot operations and provides observability through secure, real-time analytics and data collection, robot performance monitoring, incident response and root-cause analysis. The InOrbit Connect certification program allows enterprise users across industries to orchestrate robots for multiple tasks and from multiple vendors to optimize productivity. For more information, please visit http://www.inorbit.ai.

About SICK

SICK is one of the world's leading manufacturers of sensors, safety systems, machine vision, encoders, and automatic identification products for industrial applications. With more than 3,500 patents, SICK continues to lead the industry in new product innovations. The diversity of its product line allows SICK to offer solutions at every phase of production in the logistics, automotive, packaging, electronics, food and beverage, and material handling markets.

SICK AG was founded in 1946 and has operations or representation in 65 countries worldwide.

http://www.sick.com

