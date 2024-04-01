SightMD Achieves Impressive 2023 Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 89

"We are proud of the hard work and dedication of our team members, which has resulted in such a high level of patient satisfaction. Achieving such high NPS numbers is a testament to our commitment to providing world-class eye care to our patients." said Jeffrey Martin, MD Post this

In comparison to the 2023 Healthcare average NPS of 45, each SightMD practice achieved world class scores which is a testament to their commitment to providing outstanding patient care and service. SightMD New York received a score of 88, SightMD New Jersey a score of 93, SightMD Connecticut a score of 81, and SightMD Pennsylvania a score of 87. These scores reflect the dedication of each team member across all locations in delivering exceptional patient experiences and outcomes.

Jeffrey Martin, MD Co-Founder and President of SightMD, commented on the achievement, saying, "We are proud of the hard work and dedication of our team members, which has resulted in such a high level of patient satisfaction. Achieving such high NPS numbers is a testament to our commitment to providing world-class eye care to our patients."

About SightMD

SightMD is a rapidly-growing integrated ophthalmic provider group, offering patients access to over 80 eye care providers through the convenience of over 40 locations across New York. SightMD's track record of providing clinically-excellent care spans over 50 years, and its services include general eye exams, laser cataract surgery and lens implantation, glaucoma management, retinal disorder treatment, corneal services, neuro-ophthalmology, LASIK laser vision correction, oculoplastic surgery, pediatric ophthalmology, and audiology. Sight Growth Partners is the administrative services provider for SightMD as well as SightMD Connecticut, SightMD New Jersey, and SightMD Pennsylvania. For more information about SightMD, please visit https://www.sightmd.com/

About SightMD Connecticut

SightMD Connecticut offers patients access to 7 eye care doctors through the convenience of 5 clinical locations and 1 Ambulatory Surgery Center in Connecticut. Its services include general eye exams, cataract surgery, LASIK and refractive eye surgery, macular degeneration, pediatric eye care, diabetic eye disease, glaucoma care, and dry eye management. Sight Growth Partners is the administrative services provider for SightMD Connecticut, as well as SightMD Pennsylvania, SightMD New Jersey and SightMD in New York. For more information about SightMD Connecticut, please visit https://www.sightmd.com/

About SightMD Pennsylvania

SightMD Pennsylvania offers patients access to 9 ophthalmic surgeons and specialists through the convenience of 6 clinical locations and 2 Ambulatory Surgery Centers in Pennsylvania. Its services include general eye exams, cataract surgery, LASIK and refractive eye surgery, macular degeneration, diabetic eye disease, vitreoretinal diseases and surgery, pediatric retina, oculoplastic, glaucoma care, corneal disorders, cosmetic treatments, dry eye management, allergy testing, and low vision. For more information about SightMD Pennsylvania, please visit https://www.sightmd.com/

About SightMD New Jersey

SightMD New Jersey offers patients access to 17 eye care doctors through the convenience of 8 clinical locations and 1 Ambulatory Surgery Center in New Jersey. Its services include general eye exams, cataract surgery, LASIK and refractive eye surgery, macular degeneration, pediatric eye care, diabetic eye disease, glaucoma care, and dry eye management. Sight Growth Partners is the administrative services provider for SightMD New Jersey, as well as SightMD Pennsylvania, SightMD Connecticut and SightMD in New York. For more information about SightMD New Jersey, please visit https://www.sightmd.com/

