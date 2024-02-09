SightMD Celebrates 22 Physicians Named Castle Connolly's 2024 Top Doctors

"I am proud to be included in this group of accomplished physicians. I work hard to do the best for my patients and their medical eye care needs" said Dr. Neil Katz, SightMD Comprehensive & Pediatric Opthamologist. Post this

The following SightMD physicians have been honored as Castle Connolly's 2024 Top Doctors:

Dr. Vincent Basilice, Dr. Paul Choinski, Dr. James Gordon, Dr. Allen Greenbaum, Dr. Alexander Hatsis, Dr. David Immanuel, Dr. Matthew Karl, Dr. Ted Karl, Dr. William Kasper, Dr. Neil Katz, Dr. Faye Knoll, Dr. Michelle Liebert, Dr. Irene Magramm, Dr. Jeffrey Martin, Dr. John Mauro, Dr. Richard Nattis, Dr. Seth Potash, Dr. Meredith Prevor-Weiss, Dr. Laurence Rubin, Dr. Norman Saffra, Dr. Bradley Scharf, and Dr. Paul Sforza.

Castle Connolly Medical Ltd., a renowned healthcare research and information company, conducts a thorough selection process to identify top doctors. This process includes peer nominations, extensive research, and a meticulous review of each nominee's qualifications and contributions to their respective fields.

SightMD ophthalmologists recognized this year span the full range of care offered to the patients within the practice. Individuals on the list include professionals from LASIK, Cataract, Comprehensive Eye Care, Ophthalmic Plastic Surgery, Medical & Surgical Disease of the Retina, Pediatric Ophthalmology, Glaucoma, Cornea, and Neuro-Ophthalmology services.

This prestigious accolade from Castle Connolly, a trusted source for identifying top doctors, acknowledges the exceptional expertise and contributions of these physicians to the field of eye care. Here are quotes from some of the honored doctors at SightMD expressing their gratitude for being recognized as Castle Connolly's 2024 Top Doctors:

"What an honor to be included on this list amongst my esteemed colleagues" said Dr Meredith Prevor-Weiss, SightMD Cataract Specialist.

"I am again grateful to be included among the best physicians in the state. Thank you for this honor" said Dr. Laurence Rubin, SightMD Comprehensive Opthamologist.

"It is truly an honor to be elected by my physician peers 20 years in a row for this recognition" said Dr. Richard Nattis, SightMD Cataract and Laser Vision Surgeon.

"I am proud to be included in this group of accomplished physicians. I work hard to do the best for my patients and their medical eye care needs" said Dr. Neil Katz, SightMD Comprehensive & Pediatric Opthamologist.

"It's always special to receive an award. To be honored by my peers is incredibly gratifying. I am also grateful to the talented and dedicated staff I work with. In the end, it's about providing quality patient care" said Dr. Faye Knoll, SightMD Cataract, Cornea, and Laser Vision Correction Specialist.

SightMD remains dedicated to advancing eye care through innovation, compassion, and the expertise of its exceptional team of physicians. For more information about SightMD and its recognized physicians, please visit http://www.sightmd.com.

SightMD congratulates all the physicians honored as Castle Connolly's 2024 Top Doctors and expresses gratitude for their unwavering commitment to excellence in patient care.

About Castle Connolly

With over 30 years' experience researching, reviewing and selecting Top Doctors, Castle Connolly is a trusted and credible source. In fact, a study published in the Journal of Medical Research found that across several specialties, evidence indicates that Castle Connolly's peer-reviewed directory is methodologically more reliable than sites that just relied on patient reviews when it came to identifying quality care. Our mission is to help people find the best healthcare by connecting patients with best-in-class healthcare providers. For more information, visit https://www.castleconnolly.com.

About SightMD

SightMD is a rapidly-growing integrated ophthalmic provider group, offering patients access to over 80 eye care providers through the convenience of over 40 locations across New York. SightMD's track record of providing clinically-excellent care spans over 50 years, and its services include general eye exams, laser cataract surgery and lens implantation, glaucoma management, retinal disorder treatment, corneal services, neuro-ophthalmology, LASIK laser vision correction, oculoplastic surgery, pediatric ophthalmology, and audiology. Sight Growth Partners is the administrative services provider for SightMD as well as SightMD Connecticut, SightMD New Jersey, and SightMD Pennsylvania. For more information about SightMD, please visit https://www.sightmd.com/sightmd-ny/

Media Contact

Stephanie Penza, Sight Growth Partners, 6318352613, [email protected], www.sightmd.com

Facebook LinkedIn

SOURCE SightMD