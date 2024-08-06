SightMD Celebrates Grand Opening of New Garden City Location with Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

SightMD, a leading provider of comprehensive eye care services in New York, proudly announces the grand opening of its newest location in Garden City, marked by a ribbon-cutting ceremony held on Thursday, August 1, 2024. The event was attended by numerous community officials, including the mayor, who joined SightMD in celebrating this significant milestone.
HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SightMD, a leading provider of comprehensive eye care services in New York, proudly announces the grand opening of its newest location in Garden City, marked by a ribbon-cutting ceremony held on Thursday, August 1, 2024. The event was attended by numerous community officials, including the mayor, who joined SightMD in celebrating this significant milestone.
The Garden City office is now the second SightMD location in Nassau County to feature advanced laser technology for vision correction surgeries. This state-of-the-art facility will enable SightMD to offer patients the latest in laser vision correction, ensuring the highest quality of care and precision.
Dr. David Immanuel, a LASIK surgeon, emphasized the importance of the new technology available at the Garden City office: "The advanced laser technology we have incorporated into our practice here in Garden City is truly transformative. It enables us to perform vision correction surgeries with greater accuracy and improved outcomes for our patients."
Dr. Sabah Shah, a retina specialist at SightMD, expressed her enthusiasm for the new location, stating, "Our new Garden City office represents our ongoing commitment to providing the best eye care services to our patients. With the addition of advanced technology, we can offer even more precise and effective treatments."
In addition to laser vision correction, the Garden City location offers a wide range of ophthalmic services, including:
- Comprehensive Ophthalmology
- Cataract Surgery
- Corneal Disease Care
- LASIK Eye Surgery
- Medical & Surgical Disease of the Retina
- Ophthalmic Plastic Surgery
- Non Surgical Cosmetic Procedures
- Botox and Dermal Fillers
Dr. William Kasper, a comprehensive ophthalmologist, highlighted the significance of the new office: "The opening of our Garden City location allows us to extend our reach and deliver top-notch eye care to even more patients. We are excited to provide a full spectrum of services in a convenient and modern setting."
Dr. Kathleen Van Valkenburg, a cataract surgeon, shared her thoughts on the impact of the new location: "With our new Garden City office, we are better equipped to address the diverse eye care needs of our community. Our team is dedicated to offering the highest quality of care, from routine eye exams to specialized surgical procedures."
The new office is designed to offer patients a comfortable and welcoming environment, equipped with the latest technology and staffed by a team of highly skilled ophthalmologists and support personnel dedicated to delivering personalized and comprehensive eye care.
SightMD invites the Garden City community to visit the new location and experience the exceptional care and advanced treatments now available. For more information or to schedule an appointment, please visit http://www.sightmd.com or call 516-742-3937.
About SightMD
SightMD is a rapidly-growing integrated ophthalmic group, offering patients access to over 80 doctors through the convenience of 40 locations across New York. SightMD's track record of providing clinically-excellent care spans over 50 years, and its services include LASIK laser vision correction, laser cataract surgery and lens implantation, oculoplastic surgery, general eye exams, glaucoma management, retinal disorder treatment, corneal services, neuro-ophthalmology, pediatric ophthalmology, and audiology. Sight Growth Partners is the administrative services provider for SightMD as well as SightMD Connecticut, SightMD New Jersey, and SightMD Pennsylvania. For more information about SightMD, please visit sightmd.com
Media Contact
Stephanie Penza, SightGrowthPartners, 6318352613, [email protected], www.sightmd.com
SOURCE SightGrowthPartners
