SightMD Clinches Double Win in Best of Brooklyn Awards: Best Lasik Surgery and Best Ophthalmologist / Optometrist

"We are thrilled and honored to be recognized among the best in Brooklyn," said Dr. Jonathan Ellant. "This double win is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team, who are committed to providing our patients with the highest quality care and innovative treatments."

SightMD's state-of-the-art facilities, combined with a team of highly skilled ophthalmologists and cutting-edge technology, have made it a trusted destination for patients seeking superior vision correction solutions. Whether it's LASIK Eye Surgery, cataract surgery, or routine eye care, SightMD's personalized approach ensures optimal outcomes and patient satisfaction.

"We are immensely grateful to the Brooklyn community for their continued support and trust in SightMD," added Dr. Gaurav Chandra. "As we celebrate this milestone, we remain steadfast in our commitment to advancing the field of ophthalmology and improving the lives of our patients."

The Best of Brooklyn Awards serve as a benchmark of excellence within the local community, highlighting businesses and professionals who exemplify the highest standards of quality and service. SightMD's double win underscores its position as a leader in the vision care industry and a beacon of excellence in Brooklyn and beyond.

About SightMD

SightMD is a rapidly-growing integrated ophthalmic provider group, offering patients access to over 80 eye care providers through the convenience of over 40 locations across New York. SightMD's track record of providing clinically-excellent care spans over 50 years, and its services include general eye exams, laser cataract surgery and lens implantation, glaucoma management, retinal disorder treatment, corneal services, neuro-ophthalmology, LASIK laser vision correction, oculoplastic surgery, pediatric ophthalmology, and audiology. Sight Growth Partners is the administrative services provider for SightMD as well as SightMD Connecticut, SightMD New Jersey, and SightMD Pennsylvania. For more information about SightMD and its comprehensive range of eye care services, visit http://www.sightmd.com.

Media Contact

Stephanie Penza, SightGrowthPartners, 6318352613, [email protected], www.sightmd.com

