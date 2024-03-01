SightMD Clinches Multiple Wins in Best of Long Island 2024 Awards

"It is such an honor to be recognized as the best ophthalmic plastic surgery practice on Long Island and validates our goal to help our patients look and see their best." said Dr. Samuel Baharestani SightMD Ophthalmic Plastic Surgeon. Post this

Cataract Surgery

Lasik Surgery Practice

Ophthalmic Plastic Surgery

Ophthalmologist

Optometrist

Jonathan Lujan, CEO at Sight Growth Partners, expressed appreciation for the hard work and dedication of the entire SightMD team. "Winning multiple titles in the Best of Long Island Awards is a testament to SightMD's commitment to excellence."

Since 2005, the Best of Long Island business awards program has been identifying the top resident voted businesses on Long Island. Sponsored by Bethpage Federal Credit Union, the contest reflects fourteen industry categories in which the individual awards are organized.

This significant recognition not only reflects the exceptional quality of care provided by SightMD but also highlights the dedication of its team of expert doctors. The practice has consistently demonstrated a commitment to innovation, patient satisfaction, and the highest standards of medical excellence.

Here are some thoughts from a few of the esteemed doctors at SightMD expressing their gratitude and excitement:

"It is with humility and gratitude that we accept this honor from the people of Long Island. It is our privilege to serve our community" said Dr. Jeffrey Martin, MD Co-Founder and CEO of SightMD.

"It is such an honor to be recognized as the best ophthalmic plastic surgery practice on Long Island and validates our goal to help our patients look and see their best." said Dr. Samuel Baharestani SightMD Ophthalmic Plastic Surgeon.

"We are grateful and humbled to receive these awards from our patients in Long Island. We will continue striving to provide the best ophthalmic care to the community" said Dr. John Mauro SightMD Cataract & LASIK Surgeon.

"I'm incredibly proud to be a part of SightMD, a practice that is recognized by our community year after year for the care that we provide. We strive to use the best technology and techniques available to deliver exceptional outcomes for our patients." said Dr. Brad Kligman SightMD Cornea, Refractive, and Cataract Surgeon.

"It is an honor to accept this recognition from our patients. We strive to continue to provide the best care possible for Long Island." said Dr. Leon Rafailov SightMD Ophthalmic Plastic Surgeon.

The Best of Long Island Awards are a testament to the trust and confidence the community places in SightMD's comprehensive eye care services. The practice's state-of-the-art facilities, experienced medical professionals, and patient-centric approach have contributed to its well-deserved success.

SightMD remains committed to advancing eye care and maintaining its position as a leader in the field. The practice looks forward to continuing its mission of enhancing and preserving the gift of sight for the Long Island community. With over 40 locations throughout New York and plans for continued expansion, the SightMD team of physicians and specialty trained staff are dedicated to maintaining the highest levels of patient care. With over 80 surgeons and specialists, SightMD is New York's fastest growing ophthalmic provider group, offering patients and their families greater access to more comprehensive eye care services in more convenient locations.

SightMD extends its heartfelt appreciation to the Long Island community for their continued support and trust.

About SightMD

SightMD is a rapidly-growing integrated ophthalmic provider group, offering patients access to over 80 eye care providers through the convenience of over 40 locations across New York. SightMD's track record of providing clinically-excellent care spans over 50 years, and its services include general eye exams, laser cataract surgery and lens implantation, glaucoma management, retinal disorder treatment, corneal services, neuro-ophthalmology, LASIK laser vision correction, oculoplastic surgery, pediatric ophthalmology, and audiology. Sight Growth Partners is the administrative services provider for SightMD as well as SightMD Connecticut, SightMD New Jersey, and SightMD Pennsylvania. For more information about SightMD, please visit https://www.sightmd.com/sightmd-ny/

Media Contact

Stephanie Penza, SightGrowthPartners, 6318352613, [email protected], www.sightmd.com

Facebook

SOURCE SightMD