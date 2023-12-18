SightMD Connecticut Welcomes Kimberly Ann Lucey, M.D., P.C.

SightMD Connecticut, a leading multi-specialty ophthalmology platform, announced a strategic partnership with Kimberly Ann Lucey M.D. Through this strategic partnership Dr. Lucey's practice at 1699 King Street, Suite 102 in Enfield, CT, will expand SightMD Connecticut's presence.

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SightMD Connecticut, a leading multi-specialty ophthalmology platform, announced a strategic partnership with Kimberly Ann Lucey M.D. Through this strategic partnership Dr. Lucey's practice at 1699 King Street, Suite 102 in Enfield, CT, will expand SightMD Connecticut's presence.

Kimberly Ann Lucey, M.D. graduated Magna Cum Laude from Fairfield University with a major in chemistry and a minor in both mathematics and biology. She then obtained her medical degree from Georgetown University School of Medicine in Washington, D.C. She completed her ophthalmic residency at Sinai Hospital of Baltimore in conjunction with The Johns Hopkins Wilmer Eye Institute Hospital. Dr. Lucey served as Chief Resident in her final year.

Dr. Lucey relocated to Connecticut and opened her own practice in 1996 where she practices general ophthalmology with a particular interest in advanced cataract surgery offering astigmatism correcting and multifocal intraocular lens implants and the medical management of glaucoma. She is a Diplomat of the American Board of Ophthalmology and an active member of the Hartford County Medical Association, the Connecticut Society of Eye Physicians, the Connecticut State Medical Society, and the American Academy of Ophthalmology. Dr. Lucey prides herself on delivering quality care to informed patients in a comfortable and convenient setting. When asked about how she feels about joining SightMD Connecticut Dr. Lucey said "I am pleased to partner with a company that shares my goal of patient centric care. This is a distinguishing feature of SightMD and the main reason that I chose to align with them."

Jonathan Lujan, CEO of Sight Growth Partners added "Sight Growth Partners is privileged to welcome Dr. Lucey into SightMD Connecticut where all of the doctors and staff provide the highest quality of eye care to their patients."

Dr. Lucey will continue to care for her patients at her Enfield, CT office. With this partnership her patients and the community will have access to seamless care at all of SightMD's Connecticut practice locations.

Dr. Lucey was advised by BSM Consulting on this transaction.

About SightMD Connecticut

SightMD Connecticut offers patients access to 7 eye care doctors through the convenience of 5 clinical locations and 1 Ambulatory Surgery Center in Connecticut. Its services include general eye exams, cataract surgery, LASIK and refractive eye surgery, macular degeneration, pediatric eye care, diabetic eye disease, glaucoma care, and dry eye management. Sight Growth Partners is the administrative services provider for SightMD Connecticut, as well as SightMD Pennsylvania, SightMD New Jersey and SightMD in New York. For more information about SightMD Connecticut, please visit https://www.sightmd.com/sightmd-ct/

About Sight Growth Partners

Sight Growth Partners is the leading administrative services provider for the ophthalmology sector including SightMD in New York, SightMD Connecticut, SightMD New Jersey, and SightMD Pennsylvania. It has over 140 employees who provide administrative solutions to physicians, ophthalmology clinics and ambulatory surgery centers. Sight Growth Partners provides its clients with world-class administrative services, including a 24/7 call center, billing, credentialing, marketing, human resources, and other services, enabling them to continue delivering best-in-class care to patients in their communities. Sight Growth Partners is backed by Chicago Pacific Founders, a leading middle market private equity firm which focuses exclusively on partnerships with growing companies in the healthcare services sector. For more information about Sight Growth Partners, please visit http://www.sightgrowthpartners.com.

Media Contact

Stephanie Penza, SightGrowthPartners, 6318352613, [email protected], www.sightmd.com

SOURCE SightMD