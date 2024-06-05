SightMD Connecticut Welcomes Paula W. Feng, MD to its expert team.

When asked what she is looking forward to most about joining the SightMD CT Team, Dr. Feng said "I am excited to provide the highest quality of refractive cataract, cornea and laser surgery to my patients." Post this

Dr. Feng specializes in the management of cataracts and corneal disease, including corneal transplantation and a variety of diseases involving the surface of the eye, cornea, conjunctiva and sclera, such as ocular surface squamous neoplasia, corneal dystrophies, keratoconus, and infectious and inflammatory diseases of the cornea and sclera. In addition, she performs refractive surgery procedures such as laser-assisted in-situ keratomileusis (LASIK), photorefractive keratectomy (PRK) and implantable collamer lenses (ICL). Her advanced training in cornea, external disease and refractive surgery at preeminent ophthalmology and medical institutions enables her to provide cutting-edge treatment for both routine and challenging cases as well as excellent surgical outcomes.

When asked what she is looking forward to most about joining the SightMD CT Team, Dr. Feng said "I am excited to provide the highest quality of refractive cataract, cornea and laser surgery to my patients."

Dr Feng will be seeing patients at the SightMD CT locations in Manchester (178 Hartford Rd # 120, Manchester, CT 06040) and Enfield (1699 King St #102, Enfield, CT 06082).

SightMD Connecticut is actively seeking ophthalmology professionals who are interested in joining our outstanding team. If you are an ophthalmology practice owner interested in merging or selling your practice, please contact our VP of Growth, Franc Galinanes, at (631) 396-8340 or [email protected]

About SightMD Connecticut

SightMD Connecticut offers patients access to 6 eye care doctors through the convenience of 3 clinical locations and 1 Ambulatory Surgery Center in Connecticut. Its services include general eye exams, cataract surgery, LASIK and refractive eye surgery, macular degeneration, pediatric eye care, diabetic eye disease, glaucoma care, and dry eye management. Sight Growth Partners is the administrative services provider for SightMD Connecticut, as well as SightMD Pennsylvania, SightMD New Jersey and SightMD in New York. For more information about SightMD Connecticut, please visit sightmd.com

Media Contact

Stephanie Penza, SightGrowthPartners, 6318352613, [email protected], www.sightmd.com

Facebook LinkedIn

SOURCE SightGrowthPartners