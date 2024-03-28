SightMD Earns Double Win at Best of the Boro 2024 Competition

"We are honored to be recognized by the Queens community for our contributions to eye care," said Dr. Michael Gold. "Our goal is to continue providing exceptional care to our patients and to remain at the forefront of innovation in the field of ophthalmology." Post this

"We are thrilled to be recognized as the Best of the Boro in both the Lasik Surgery Practice and Ophthalmologist categories," said Dr. Jeffrey Martin, President and Co-Founder of SightMD. "This achievement is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team, who consistently strive to provide the highest quality of care to our patients."

SightMD's commitment to excellence in eye care is reflected in its state-of-the-art facilities, cutting-edge technology, and team of highly skilled ophthalmologists and surgeons. The practice offers a wide range of services, including LASIK and PRK vision correction, cataract surgery, glaucoma treatment, and comprehensive eye exams.

"We are honored to be recognized by the Queens community for our contributions to eye care," said Dr. Michael Gold. "Our goal is to continue providing exceptional care to our patients and to remain at the forefront of innovation in the field of ophthalmology."

As the winner of the Best of the Boro 2024 competition in the Lasik Surgery Practice and Ophthalmologist categories, SightMD looks forward to continuing its tradition of excellence and serving the eye care needs of the Queens community.

About SightMD

SightMD is a rapidly-growing integrated ophthalmic provider group, offering patients access to over 80 eye care providers through the convenience of over 40 locations across New York. SightMD's track record of providing clinically-excellent care spans over 50 years, and its services include general eye exams, laser cataract surgery and lens implantation, glaucoma management, retinal disorder treatment, corneal services, neuro-ophthalmology, LASIK laser vision correction, oculoplastic surgery, pediatric ophthalmology, and audiology. Sight Growth Partners is the administrative services provider for SightMD as well as SightMD Connecticut, SightMD New Jersey, and SightMD Pennsylvania. For more information about SightMD, please visit https://www.sightmd.com/sightmd-ny/

Media Contact

Stephanie Penza, Sight Growth Partners, 6318352613, [email protected], www.sightmd.com

